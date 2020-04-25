CLOSE

Green Bay Packers helmets are shown during organized team activities Monday, June 4, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The run on undrafted free agents is hectic in a normal year, but with all of his staff safe at home Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst elected to delegate responsibilities Saturday night in the hopes of landing their top targets.

“We’re not going to be able to get together, so I’m just really fortunate that I have a bunch of experienced guys that I can turn it over to,” he said. “I’ll still be heavily involved but not like usual."

This will be a running list of players the Packers have agreed to terms with as an undrafted free agent or potential rookie tryout player. It is important to note that no player formally signs without a passed physical.

Check back for frequent updates.