CLOSE

Jordan Love of Utah State headlined a nine-member draft class for the Green Bay Packers. (Photo: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the Green Bay Packers' 2020 NFL draft class — headlined by first-round pick Jordan Love — and talk about what it means for Aaron Rodgers and the future of the offense.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

For an in-depth discussion on Love specifically, listen here.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.