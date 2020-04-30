CLOSE

We'll start with Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report writing (even before Brett Favre made his remarks Wednesday) that despite anything Aaron Rodgers might say publicly about the Packers drafting Jordan Love, he's going to have a major chip on his shoulder.

Aaron Rodgers was said to be 'surprised' by the Packers' drafting of Jordan Love. (Photo: JOHN G. MABANGLO, EPA-EFE)

Freeman writes:

If you don't believe he's ultra-mad at this selection, well, you're wrong. That Rodgers is a world-class grudge-holder should come as no surprise. But he's also a professional, so it's likely he won't say a word publicly now. He'll be the good soldier, and if the Packers win, everything will be OK. However, if the inevitable happens, and a key offensive player gets hurt, Rodgers won't stay quiet. That's where things could get really interesting.

But Freeman adds that there is a silver lining for the Packers:

On the bright side of all the drama surrounding the Packers is the fact that their division didn't get markedly better this offseason. The Lions still have a lot of building to do, the Bears still have massive questions at quarterback, and while the Vikings are solid, the loss of receiver Stefon Diggs will seriously sting.

In other words, this is still the Packers' division to win.

Brett Favre, who has walked in Aaron Rodgers’ new shoes, tells ⁦@RichEisenShow the⁩ #Packers sent a “disrespect message” to their QB. Favre thinks Rodgers will finish his career elsewhere.



“They burned a bridge that’s going to be hard to overcome.” https://t.co/8odrNV9YIF — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 29, 2020

Favre told Eisen that Rodgers was "surprised" by the Packers' decision:

In a separate interview with @SiriusXMNFL, Brett Favre said Aaron Rodgers is "a little disappointed." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 29, 2020

Debating whether the Packers should have bypassed Love in favor of drafting some weapons for Rodgers:

From @GetUpESPN this morning on why the notion of an Aaron Rodgers trade is neither feasible nor justified. pic.twitter.com/Lq2YVmOzaM — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 28, 2020

Rodgers naturally tops USA TODAY Sports' list of veterans who were "put on notice" as a result of the draft:

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz writes:

If we are to believe Brian Gutekunst, not even the Packers GM himself sees how Green Bay's line of succession at quarterback might play out after the stunning move to trade up to pick Utah State's Jordan Love at No. 26. But as hard as it is to envision Rodgers' remarkable run coming to an end in the near future, it would be similarly counterintuitive for the Packers to repeat the Favre replacement plan by allowing a first-round passer to sit on the bench for two to three years. Having signed a $134 million extension that runs through 2023, Rodgers can't be dispatched in a cost-effective manner for at least another two years, so it's anyone's guess as to how Green Bay would handle an eventual transition. One thing that is clear: The two-time MVP long seemed destined to exert significant control as to how his final years would play out, but such a scenario is now far from a given.

Several NFL players were put on notice by their teams' draft picks.https://t.co/NuXJRy4Cho — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) April 29, 2020

Bart Starr was only 34 and had just been named regular-season and Super Bowl MVP when the Packers spent a 1967 first-round draft pick on quarterback Don Horn. What happened last week was far from unheard of, folks:

Here's a look at previous Jordan Love/Aaron Rodgers situations -- i.e., when a team uses a 1st round pick on a QB when it has an older franchise QB on the team.https://t.co/FGropfqSGs — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) April 29, 2020

Critics abound, but some feel there's a lot to like about Love:

One offensive assistant coach told Silver before the draft that they would have drafted Jordan Love No. 1 overall. https://t.co/zUCZfMhN6j — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 29, 2020

As for Matt LaFleur having Rodgers' back on this, the Packers coach seemed awfully pleased to land Love:

When all is said and done, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers may be more closely aligned than ever... pic.twitter.com/wo6dUAobnQ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 29, 2020

Leave it to Andrew Brandt to provide proper perspective:

Re Aaron Rodgers...as he would say: "Relax."

There is a reckoning point ahead, but not for at least two years. As for the rest, Packers will deal with -- as we did with Favre/Rodgers -- internally. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 29, 2020

The Packers finalize their list of 15 undrafted free agents:

#Packers announce full list of undrafted rookie free agents: pic.twitter.com/oRLygNqqG1 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 29, 2020

The Bears can't seem to get enough of former Packers players:

Victor Cruz can't stop thinking of the trip to Miami and the boat ride that Giants players took in the week before their 2016 playoff loss to the Packers:

Victor Cruz is 'haunted' by a trip to Miami before his final game with the Giants: https://t.co/R0ri4q9C8a — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2020

And finally: Last week it was free pizza; this week, Za'Darius Smith is springing for drive-through McDonald's in Greenville, Ala.:

