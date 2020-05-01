CLOSE

Washington Redskins defensive tackle Treyvon Hester sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports)

GREEN BAY - After declining to draft a defensive lineman in last week's draft, the Green Bay Packers dipped into veteran free agency to find some experienced help.

The Packers signed Treyvon Hester on Friday, the team announced. Hester was originally drafted with the 244th pick in the seventh round by the Oakland Raiders in 2017. He played 14 games with the Raiders as a rookie, 12 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and 15 games with Washington last season.

Hester amassed 704 snaps over his first three seasons, his most coming with 346 as a rookie. He will compete for a spot in the Packers' defensive line rotation with Montravius Adams, Tyler Lancaster, Keke Kingsley, and undrafted rookie Willington Previlon.

A career highlight for Hester: As a member of the Eagles in the 2018 playoffs, he was credited with a blocked kick on the infamous Cody Parkey "double-doink" field goal miss that gave Philadelphia an upset win at Chicago.

The NFL officially changes Cody Parkey's missed field goal to a blocked kick by Treyvon Hester



(via @Eagles)pic.twitter.com/IdMCp65W5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2019

At 6-2 and 304 pounds, Hester has shown limited pass-rush production in his career. He has just two career sacks, one in each of the past two seasons. However, he ranks third among Packers defensive linemen in career sacks, behind only Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry.

Hester is the second defensive lineman the Packers have added this week, joining Previlon. The Packers were gashed for 285 rushing yards in the NFC championship game in San Francisco but did not draft a defensive lineman last week. It remains a position general manager Brian Gutekunst could focus on in the remaining offseason.