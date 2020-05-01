CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss former Packers QB Brett Favre's comments to Rich Eisen on Jordan Love's selection and Aaron Rodgers' future. Packers News

We'll start with Rob Reischel of ForbesSports listing five potential destinations for Aaron Rodgers should the Packers quarterback move on from Green Bay in the next couple of years. And one of those possible destinations might be tough to stomach for Packers fans:

5. Chicago If the Packers trade Rodgers, it will almost certainly be out of the NFC. But Rodgers could be crafty and work his way back inside the NFC North to play for Green Bay’s hated rivals to the south. Remember, when Green Bay traded Brett Favre in the summer of 2008, it was to the New York Jets. But Favre retired after that season, was later released by the Jets, then unretired and signed with Minnesota. Rodgers could plot a similar course, and chances are the Bears will need quarterback help. Chicago hasn’t had a quarterback voted to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986 (Mitchell Trubisky was an alternate in 2018). And the Bears will head to training camp this summer with veteran Nick Foles and Trubisky set to battle for the starting job. If things go badly for Chicago — and when it comes to quarterbacks, they usually do — expect the Bears to also enter the Rodgers’ Sweepstakes.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) embrace after the game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

You can find out Reischel's other four potential destinations for Rodgers here:

Brett Favre believes that Aaron Rodgers won't finish his career with the #Packers. At @ForbesSports, I look at 5 teams that would likely make a run at Rodgers if/when he leaves Green Bay.https://t.co/4mp5xpS3I2 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) April 30, 2020

Rodgers tweeted Thursday for the first since before the draft and this was, uh, not what we expected:

He did leave a possible clue on an Instagram post: #relax

Rodgers' contract making it virtually impossible for the Packers to trade him this year because of the staggering salary-cap implications. Tom Silverstein explains:

Nonetheless, Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus still lists Rodgers first on his list of players who could be on the move.

Palazzolo writes:

After the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, did any teams inquire about Aaron Rodgers? Are the Packers preparing for life after Rodgers or simply making a wise forward-looking move to develop their quarterback of the future? Either way, Rodgers cannot be thrilled about where the Packers invested their draft picks, as the team is obviously laying the groundwork for their future with a new scheme emphasis. It’s also unlikely that Rodgers is on the trading block soon, but it’s something to monitor given the step back we’ve seen him take in recent years and Green Bay’s investment in Love.

Check out the entire story here:

Has the draft made these players more likely to be on the move?@PFF_Steve:https://t.co/WmjFZU2wzP — PFF (@PFF) April 28, 2020

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt says he'll stand on his head for a podcast if the Packers move on from Rodgers before 2022:

Packers really botched the interplay of Rodgers & Love contracts in terms of dead $ & rookie contract value.



If they drafted heir apparent in:



2023 = Great

2022 = Good

2021 = Ok

2020 = Premature Emasculation — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 29, 2020

To further this point, here's why former @Packers exec @AndrewBrandt will do the @RTFPodcast "while standing on my head" if Packers move on from @AaronRodgers12 before 2022 ⬇️:



Full episode link: https://t.co/5SczFN2CSOpic.twitter.com/KKgPH2Un7K — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 30, 2020

So was the bigger sin moving up to draft Rodgers' heir apparent, or failing to get Rodgers more weapons:

You tell me



-Rivers got Michael Pittman JR

-Roethlisberger got Ebron and Claypool

-Brees got Sanders and Ruiz

-Brady got Gronk and Wirfs



Rodgers got Love and a pound the rock RB



1 doesn’t belong with the others.. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 29, 2020

This is much more relevant than the misleading list that pointed out Rodgers has thrown only one career TD pass to a first-round draft pick (Marcedes Lewis last season):

Broader context can be helpful! https://t.co/AQOIVngLFG — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 30, 2020

Tom Oates notes that the Packers did little in free agency and the draft to enhance their 2020 NFC title hopes:

In terms of the upcoming season, the Packers are no better now than they were before the draft. https://t.co/y8qUnytotR — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) April 29, 2020

ESPN's Bill Barnwell lists one player on each of the 32 teams who are likely candidates to be traded during the offseason. For the Packers, that player is running back Jamaal Williams.

Barnwell writes:

Packers fans haven't taken kindly to the team's draft, but they might find a silver lining in the decision to use a second-round pick on bruising running back AJ Dillon. Williams has been an ineffective change-of-pace back for his entire career and dragged down the Green Bay offense when he was on the field replacing Aaron Jones. With both Jones and Williams in the final year of their respective deals, it seems likely that the Packers will go with Jones and Dillon as their running back rotation, leaving Williams as a possible special-teamer or candidate for release.

You can read the entire story here:

New column: I wrote about the most likely post-draft cut/trade candidates for each team https://t.co/ARt2y6bGzU — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 28, 2020

The draft ratings are still trickling in .... and things aren't getting any better for the Packers. This from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson:

32. Packers We were happy to defend the Jordan Love pick on Thursday night. We liked the idea of Aaron Rodgers' contract structure pretty much requiring Love to sit on the bench for two seasons -- it's exactly what his game needs -- but things not only went off the rails but right over the cliff on Friday and Saturday. In the deepest wide receiver class in human civilization, the Packers selected exactly zero wide receivers, and they passed on an interior defensive lineman in each round even though there were obvious needs there too. It's hard to figure out what the plan is in Green Bay beyond angering Rodgers. Grade: D

Wilson's entire draft ratings are here:

Ranking NFL Draft Classes from 1-32



32: Packers

7: Cowboys

2: Vikings

1: ?

via @ryanwilsonCBShttps://t.co/hIglrrTpDz — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2020

Packers players are feeling a bit disrespected:

Clay wants his pay:

Clay Matthews is filing a grievance over $2M in unpaid guarantees from the Rams, according to sources. He's submitted paperwork with the NFLPA, which will handle his filing. Matthews & Todd Gurley vented frustrations about non-payments, and Matthews is doing something about it — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2020

And finally ... getting back to why the Bears would be interested if Rodgers ever became available:

Is it as egregious as trading up for Mitch Trubisky while passing on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson? No. Is it as egregious as paying Mike Glennon $18.5 million for one season? No. But it's another reason to doubt Ryan Pace. https://t.co/8FqJ36Zs71 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 30, 2020

