We'll start with the NFC North being in such disarray, in the eyes of CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, that a 9-7 record could be good enough to win it in 2020 (after the Packers went 13-3 en route to the division title last year).

La Canfora writes:

The Packers have picked a fight with Aaron Rodgers by continuing to neglect their offensive shortcomings, reaching and trading up to draft his replacement, creating a two-year window to win with their current starter and ignoring pass catchers by and large at a time when they were being selected at a record rate. The Lions brass was already informed a year ago – publicly and privately – that they'd best improve on their 2019 results or else. The Vikings coach and GM are entering a lame duck year. The Bears should thank Bill O'Brien for his exploits, lest their decision-makers would be getting more buried then they already are. Green Bay was quite fortunate in my estimation – and in that of numerous evaluators I have chatted with – to finish where it did a year ago. The Packers lost a stud tackle and haven't upgraded much on offense, are stuck with a defensive coordinator who many would have moved on from, and now have an angry Rodgers on their hands. Godspeed. ... Someone will win this division and reach the playoffs, because, well, some team has to. But this smells an awful lot to me like the NFC East did a year ago, and I'd suggest that 9-7 wins the division and it might not even be that good.

My notes on the NFC North - I see some rough patches ahead - and nuggets on the Bills and Steelers as well https://t.co/bkfjxYGOTl — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 1, 2020

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com grades the drafts of the NFC North teams and, surprise, he's down on the Packers' picks:

PACKERS: D » Round 1: (No. 26 overall) Jordan Love, QB, Utah State.

» Round 2: (62) AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College.

» Round 3: (94) Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati.

» Round 5: (175) Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota.

» Round 6: (192) Jon Runyan, OG, Michigan; (208) Jake Hanson, C, Oregon; (209) Simon Stepaniak, OG, Indiana.

» Round 7: (236) Vernon Scott, DB, TCU; (242) Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami (Fla.).



Palace intrigue in Titletown!



By now, you've heard all the juicy anecdotes surrounding Green Bay's stunning, STOP-THE-PRESSES selection of Love. But let's quickly review, because the drama here runs thick:



-- On draft day, Aaron Rodgers shared his Round 1 wishes with former punter/current sports talker Pat McAfee: "We haven't picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool." The Packers responded by ... trading up to draft his eventual replacement.

-- Of Rodgers' 364 career touchdown passes, exactly one has landed in the hands of a first-round pick. ( A 1-yard toss this past December to Marcedes Lewis, a former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.) -- Supreme Packers scribe Bob McGinn offered his thoughts on the sitch in a piece on The Athletic after the draft: Public niceties aside, my sense is (head coach Matt) LaFleur, fresh from a terrific 13-3 baptismal season, simply had enough of Rodgers' act and wanted to change the narrative. With a first-round talent on the roster, the Packers would gain leverage with their imperial quarterback and his passive-aggressive style.

-- Supreme Packers icon Brett Favre offered his thoughts on the sitch in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show after a conversation with Rodgers: " Tom Brady, and myself, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning, just to name a few, finished their career elsewhere. ... I think you're going to see that trend more and more, and I think Aaron will finish somewhere else."



Well alright! Now, to Rodgers' credit, Love said the two-time league MVP reached out to him on Friday to offer congratulations. Good on Rodgers. But you have to imagine he's absolutely livid right now -- and it's hard to blame him. The Pack spent their second-round pick on a hulking power back and their third-rounder on an H-back, while failing to snag a single receiver in a draft class that's purportedly historically deep at the position. Is Green Bay becoming ... a run-first operation? When you add everything up, it's impossible not to be utterly obsessed with the ...



Will the Packers' shocking draft plan allow everyone else in the NFC North to close the gap? @GennaroFilice provides a draft report card for all four teamshttps://t.co/2SB3xEq3fppic.twitter.com/wYn4jusmvF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 30, 2020

Meet new Packers quarterback Jordan Love through the storytelling skills of Jim Owczarski:

There is stoicism, an unflappability. But Jordan Love is three dimensional. A big smile is easy, and he can make friends grin with only a facial expression. https://t.co/YcbO06FfmU — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 1, 2020

Most scouts agree that Love has all the physical tools:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers QB Jordan Love 'makes a lot of stuff on the football field look easy' https://t.co/w1VuTNXBTo#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 4, 2020

Former Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen liked what he saw in Love during his one season of coaching him at Utah State:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Gary Andersen only had one year with Jordan Love at Utah State, but even during a down statistical season, he saw why the #Packers were smitten. Now, Love must adapt to more complex NFL offenses and a faster game. https://t.co/3L278C21js — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 1, 2020

The Packers' newest defensive lineman already is a hero to Green Bay fans thanks to his role in the Bears' "double-doink" playoff loss:

Hester is best known as the lineman credited with a blocked kick on Cody Parkey's infamous "double-doink." https://t.co/5jCvh3YrQz — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the inevitable news from Chicago:

More on the Bears declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitchell Trubisky:https://t.co/YqG1aiVwye — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2020

Good insight from Brad Biggs comparing how the Bears and Packers prioritize and develop the quarterback position:

Biggs writes:

Lost in the idea that this was a power play by management and second-year coach Matt LaFleur is the reality the Packers really liked Love. This wasn’t a flex by Gutekunst and LaFleur as much as it was them viewing this as potentially their best chance to position themselves for a post-Rodgers future. Odds aren’t great Love will be a franchise quarterback. Nearly all first-round picks face an uphill battle to become that foundational piece. But if Love doesn’t work out, the Packers will move on and be able to do so at considerably less cost than the Bears’ investment in Trubisky. The Packers will have a player they developed when it comes time for Love to get his shot and won’t be left searching for a bridge to the next young quarterback, as so many teams wind up needing.

It's impossible to say how Jordan Love's career will go in Green Bay and the odds might be against him. But in the context of the rivalry, the #Packers are consistently more committed to developing quarterbacks than the #Bears.https://t.co/gRHNtPbNiQ — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 1, 2020

Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" is adamant that there is no comparison between Rodgers-Love and Favre-Rodgers:

Stop comparing the Packers drafting Jordan Love to when they took Aaron Rodgers @KyleBrandt says it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/nDU3GqbQcC — GMFB (@gmfb) May 1, 2020

Here's your chance to get an early start on complaining about the Packers' potential pick in the 2021 draft:

Check out @MikeMSchwartz's top 25 NFL prospects for 2021. https://t.co/sYCNr8gsh2 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 1, 2020

The Packers didn't have him for most of 2019 due to injury:

Tight end Ryan Wetnight spent his final NFL season with the Packers in 2000, catching three passes:

The Chicago Bears announce former tight end Ryan Wetnight passed away Friday after battling cancerhttps://t.co/TiUt2PI0DCpic.twitter.com/HaG3HuY8Jq — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 2, 2020

And here's a look at the player many thought the Packers were moving up ahead of Baltimore to draft:

And finally: an optimistic outlook for football played in front of fans at Lambeau Field this fall:

Will there be NFL football in 2020? Most likely, yes https://t.co/XXy2ZcUk5L — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 2, 2020

