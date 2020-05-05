CLOSE

We'll start with Aaron Rodgers buddy and former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk talking to NBC Sports' Peter King about how he thinks Rodgers will get along with coach Matt LaFleur in the aftermath of the Jordan Love addition:

“It does make me wonder now what their relationship will be like,” Hawk said of Rodgers and LaFleur. “I think Aaron’s relationship with Jordan Love will be great. Aaron will be open with him. I think the frustrating part for him, and for the organization, will be this story will not go away after the first press conference for Aaron when the team finally is back together. It’ll keep coming up—not just this year. It probably doesn’t help that [Rodgers and LaFleur] probably won’t be in the same room for a while.”

The Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love has sparked speculation over how well Aaron Rodgers will work with coach Matt LaFleur. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

And King offers his view of the Rodgers-LaFleur dynamic (which, in calling Love a Brian Gutekunst pick, ignores how pleased LaFleur seemed to be on live TV while on the phone with Love immediately after the selection):

I don’t think Rodgers should be miffed at LaFleur. I doubt LaFleur pushed for Love. The Green Bay chain of command is crystal clear. The general manager has draft and free-agent authority. The coach coaches the team. I’ve thought LaFleur, steeped in the timing-and-rhythm passing game, would want Rodgers to be more of a timing and rhythm quarterback, getting the ball out quick, instead of sometimes waiting and stringing a play along. Of course, that can be the genius of Rodgers too, waiting and waiting and then making a huge play. But I also don’t think that’s enough for LaFleur to want Rodgers gone.

To play this season, the NFL must accept that 2020 could be an imperfect, wholly unfair season.



The sooner we accept that, the more we’ll be able to enjoy the most unique season in league history.



My Football Morning In America column is live: https://t.co/DOEqLrU4Aqpic.twitter.com/rY4LxJ8fuM — Peter King (@peter_king) May 4, 2020

Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal describes the tightrope that LaFleur must walk with Rodgers and Love:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Brian Gutekunst was clear: Coach Matt LaFleur wanted Jordan Love, too. "I certainly wasn’t going to give him a player he didn’t want.” Now, it's up to the #Packers coach to coach his starter and his prized pupil.https://t.co/o5EQgvu0vG — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 3, 2020

Could Rodgers follow in the footsteps of his good buddy Brett Favre and eventually move on to Minnesota? Don't rule it out, writes Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but would Aaron Rodgers be the greatest quarterback ever to play for the Vikings, or just in the top three, and how well would he work with quarterbacks coach Brett Favre? If you think this is satire, you haven’t been paying attention to the Packers, the Vikings, the history of great NFL quarterbacks or the NFL’s new approach to mega contracts.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks actually goes there and makes a Jordan Love/Patrick Mahomes comparison:

🚨 Bold predictions for the 2020 rookie class 🚨



“Jordan Love is going to be the best quarterback of the 2020 class when we look back at this.” 👇



📺: Path to the Draft pic.twitter.com/nNSLPOPC6z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 4, 2020

The NFL is proceeding with plans to unveil the 2020 schedule Thursday:

NFL will release 2020 schedule beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. Parts of it will leak earlier in the day, of course. Our reporters will slice and dice it with the best of them. #Packers — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 5, 2020

NFL schedules are set to be released Thursday, 5/7 at 7 p.m. CST.



Packers non-divisional home opponents:

Falcons

Panthers

Jaguars

Titans

Eagles



Non-divisional road opponents:

Saints

Bucs

Texans

Colts

49ers — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) May 5, 2020

The Dolphins are making plans for social-distance accommodations for fans:

A socially distant NFL game? The Miami Dolphins are the first team to set a strategy for fans to attend games in stadiums. https://t.co/mqDVUwBYmA — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 4, 2020

An indication that fans still are expected to be able to attend Packers games this year?

In case you missed it, #Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the team will mail two face masks to each season ticket holder, and will sell them online through the Packers Pro Shop. — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 4, 2020

Hard to comprehend a Packers game with no fans:

How devastating would it be for Green Bay if the @packers played without fans? @RichRymanPG tells @JohnMercure on Wisconsin's Afternoon News Monday. Full interview here: https://t.co/Q3sH8B9qGppic.twitter.com/nrgUHxwxST — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) May 4, 2020

There won't be any NFL games outside of the United States in 2020:

Officially, no international games in 2020: “We believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK.” https://t.co/kc9mAgXNoU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2020

A year ago, the Packers signed both their first-round picks on May 3. This year, no NFL draft picks have been signed due to teams' inability to use their facilities and conduct physicals:

With facilities closed and team doctors unable to conduct physicals, no 2020 draft picks have signed -- and it could stay that way for a little while or longer https://t.co/k8jreGcik1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 4, 2020

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn has his own radio show:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Former Packers star John Kuhn starts midday show on WRNW-FM, The Game https://t.co/mZky5wgMxM#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 4, 2020

Paying respects to an NFL coaching legend:

