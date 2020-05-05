CLOSE
Photos: Jordan Love
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. Branddon Wade, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Charlie Neibergall, AP
26. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
26. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a long pass during the second half of play against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a long pass during the second half of play against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Brian Losness, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks for a receiver during the team's NCAA college football game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Green Bay Packers selected Love in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks for a receiver during the team's NCAA college football game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Green Bay Packers selected Love in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) The Associated Press
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
The Patriots, replacing great Tom Brady, take Utah State's Jordan Love in Bob McManaman's NFL mock draft.
The Patriots, replacing great Tom Brady, take Utah State's Jordan Love in Bob McManaman's NFL mock draft. Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Utah State's quarterback Jordan Love during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 180831 Msu Utah State 118a
Utah State's quarterback Jordan Love during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 180831 Msu Utah State 118a Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Utah State quarterback Jordan Love jogs off the field after a touchdown in the second quarter against Wake Forest.
Aug 30, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Utah State quarterback Jordan Love jogs off the field after a touchdown in the second quarter against Wake Forest. Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) warms up before the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) warms up before the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Love of the Utah State Aggies throws a second half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on August 31, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Love has been climbing some NFL draftboards.
Jordan Love of the Utah State Aggies throws a second half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on August 31, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Love has been climbing some NFL draftboards. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
19. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love, Utah State – Oakland is a good spot for Love, who has loads of talent but needs to sit for a year or two before he’s ready to start.
19. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love, Utah State – Oakland is a good spot for Love, who has loads of talent but needs to sit for a year or two before he’s ready to start. Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports, Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports
TRADE: 27. Indianapolis Colts (from Seahawks): QB Jordan Love, Utah State – They seem like as good a bet as any to trade up for Love, and the Seattle Seahawks, who own this pick, are just about guaranteed to trade down.
TRADE: 27. Indianapolis Colts (from Seahawks): QB Jordan Love, Utah State – They seem like as good a bet as any to trade up for Love, and the Seattle Seahawks, who own this pick, are just about guaranteed to trade down. Vasha Hunt, Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Love could be one of four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Jordan Love could be one of four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) throws during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) throws during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Bay Packers traded up to take Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers traded up to take Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Bay Packers picked Jordan Love of Utah State with their first round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers picked Jordan Love of Utah State with their first round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Love of Utah State headlined a nine-member draft class for the Green Bay Packers.
Jordan Love of Utah State headlined a nine-member draft class for the Green Bay Packers. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Aaron Rodgers buddy and former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk talking to NBC Sports' Peter King about how he thinks Rodgers will get along with coach Matt LaFleur in the aftermath of the Jordan Love addition:

    “It does make me wonder now what their relationship will be like,” Hawk said of Rodgers and LaFleur. “I think Aaron’s relationship with Jordan Love will be great. Aaron will be open with him. I think the frustrating part for him, and for the organization, will be this story will not go away after the first press conference for Aaron when the team finally is back together. It’ll keep coming up—not just this year. It probably doesn’t help that [Rodgers and LaFleur] probably won’t be in the same room for a while.”

    And King offers his view of the Rodgers-LaFleur dynamic (which, in calling Love a Brian Gutekunst pick, ignores how pleased LaFleur seemed to be on live TV while on the phone with Love immediately after the selection):

    I don’t think Rodgers should be miffed at LaFleur. I doubt LaFleur pushed for Love. The Green Bay chain of command is crystal clear. The general manager has draft and free-agent authority. The coach coaches the team. I’ve thought LaFleur, steeped in the timing-and-rhythm passing game, would want Rodgers to be more of a timing and rhythm quarterback, getting the ball out quick, instead of sometimes waiting and stringing a play along. Of course, that can be the genius of Rodgers too, waiting and waiting and then making a huge play. But I also don’t think that’s enough for LaFleur to want Rodgers gone.

    You can read King's entire column here:

    Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal describes the tightrope that LaFleur must walk with Rodgers and Love:

    Could Rodgers follow in the footsteps of his good buddy Brett Favre and eventually move on to Minnesota? Don't rule it out, writes Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

    Not to get ahead of ourselves, but would Aaron Rodgers be the greatest quarterback ever to play for the Vikings, or just in the top three, and how well would he work with quarterbacks coach Brett Favre?

    If you think this is satire, you haven’t been paying attention to the Packers, the Vikings, the history of great NFL quarterbacks or the NFL’s new approach to mega contracts.

    You can read the entire (semi-serious) column here:

    NFL.com's Bucky Brooks actually goes there and makes a Jordan Love/Patrick Mahomes comparison:

    The NFL is proceeding with plans to unveil the 2020 schedule Thursday:

    The Dolphins are making plans for social-distance accommodations for fans:

    An indication that fans still are expected to be able to attend Packers games this year?

    Hard to comprehend a Packers game with no fans:

    There won't be any NFL games outside of the United States in 2020:

    A year ago, the Packers signed both their first-round picks on May 3. This year, no NFL draft picks have been signed due to teams' inability to use their facilities and conduct physicals:

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn has his own radio show:

    Paying respects to an NFL coaching legend:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

