We'll start with Aaron Rodgers buddy and former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk talking to NBC Sports' Peter King about how he thinks Rodgers will get along with coach Matt LaFleur in the aftermath of the Jordan Love addition:
“It does make me wonder now what their relationship will be like,” Hawk said of Rodgers and LaFleur. “I think Aaron’s relationship with Jordan Love will be great. Aaron will be open with him. I think the frustrating part for him, and for the organization, will be this story will not go away after the first press conference for Aaron when the team finally is back together. It’ll keep coming up—not just this year. It probably doesn’t help that [Rodgers and LaFleur] probably won’t be in the same room for a while.”
And King offers his view of the Rodgers-LaFleur dynamic (which, in calling Love a Brian Gutekunst pick, ignores how pleased LaFleur seemed to be on live TV while on the phone with Love immediately after the selection):
I don’t think Rodgers should be miffed at LaFleur. I doubt LaFleur pushed for Love. The Green Bay chain of command is crystal clear. The general manager has draft and free-agent authority. The coach coaches the team. I’ve thought LaFleur, steeped in the timing-and-rhythm passing game, would want Rodgers to be more of a timing and rhythm quarterback, getting the ball out quick, instead of sometimes waiting and stringing a play along. Of course, that can be the genius of Rodgers too, waiting and waiting and then making a huge play. But I also don’t think that’s enough for LaFleur to want Rodgers gone.
Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal describes the tightrope that LaFleur must walk with Rodgers and Love:
Could Rodgers follow in the footsteps of his good buddy Brett Favre and eventually move on to Minnesota? Don't rule it out, writes Jim Souhan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:
Not to get ahead of ourselves, but would Aaron Rodgers be the greatest quarterback ever to play for the Vikings, or just in the top three, and how well would he work with quarterbacks coach Brett Favre?
If you think this is satire, you haven’t been paying attention to the Packers, the Vikings, the history of great NFL quarterbacks or the NFL’s new approach to mega contracts.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks actually goes there and makes a Jordan Love/Patrick Mahomes comparison:
