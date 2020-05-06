CLOSE
Photos: Jordan Love
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. Branddon Wade, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Charlie Neibergall, AP
26. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
26. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a long pass during the second half of play against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a long pass during the second half of play against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Brian Losness, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks for a receiver during the team's NCAA college football game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Green Bay Packers selected Love in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love looks for a receiver during the team's NCAA college football game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Green Bay Packers selected Love in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) The Associated Press
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
The Patriots, replacing great Tom Brady, take Utah State's Jordan Love in Bob McManaman's NFL mock draft.
The Patriots, replacing great Tom Brady, take Utah State's Jordan Love in Bob McManaman's NFL mock draft. Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Utah State's quarterback Jordan Love during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 180831 Msu Utah State 118a
Utah State's quarterback Jordan Love during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 180831 Msu Utah State 118a Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love throws against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Utah State quarterback Jordan Love jogs off the field after a touchdown in the second quarter against Wake Forest.
Aug 30, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Utah State quarterback Jordan Love jogs off the field after a touchdown in the second quarter against Wake Forest. Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl at Dreamstyle Stadium. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) warms up before the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) warms up before the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium.
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Love of the Utah State Aggies throws a second half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on August 31, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Love has been climbing some NFL draftboards.
Jordan Love of the Utah State Aggies throws a second half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on August 31, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Love has been climbing some NFL draftboards. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
19. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love, Utah State – Oakland is a good spot for Love, who has loads of talent but needs to sit for a year or two before he’s ready to start.
19. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love, Utah State – Oakland is a good spot for Love, who has loads of talent but needs to sit for a year or two before he’s ready to start. Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports, Mike Carter, USA TODAY Sports
TRADE: 27. Indianapolis Colts (from Seahawks): QB Jordan Love, Utah State – They seem like as good a bet as any to trade up for Love, and the Seattle Seahawks, who own this pick, are just about guaranteed to trade down.
TRADE: 27. Indianapolis Colts (from Seahawks): QB Jordan Love, Utah State – They seem like as good a bet as any to trade up for Love, and the Seattle Seahawks, who own this pick, are just about guaranteed to trade down. Vasha Hunt, Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Love could be one of four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Jordan Love could be one of four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium.
Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) throws during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North quarterback Jordan Love of Utah State (5) throws during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Bay Packers traded up to take Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers traded up to take Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Bay Packers picked Jordan Love of Utah State with their first round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers picked Jordan Love of Utah State with their first round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Love of Utah State headlined a nine-member draft class for the Green Bay Packers.
Jordan Love of Utah State headlined a nine-member draft class for the Green Bay Packers. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with NFL.com analyst and former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt ranking which of the 2019 division champions are most vulnerable to being dethroned in 2020. His pick of the Packers as being the most unlikely to repeat comes as no surprise.

    Brandt writes:

    It's easy to forget, but the Packers' road win over the Bears to kick off the 2019 season was seen as a slight upset at the time. Green Bay spent the entire year proving naysayers wrong, culminating in a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game -- where the Packers were outclassed by the San Francisco 49ers. Having a year under their collective belts in coach Matt LaFleur's offense should help, but I'm skeptical that the roster has been upgraded enough this offseason to put the team over the hump. Another concern: The dynamic between two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the man who was drafted in the first round to ostensibly replace him, Jordan Love, could play out in a variety of ways, potentially impacting team success. Oh, and I almost forgot: The Vikings have the makings of a playoff team again, and the Lions will be better with a healthy Matthew Stafford under center.

    You can read the full story here:

    Pete Dougherty looks at the success and bust rates of first-round quarterbacks to get an idea of the odds facing Packers rookie Jordan Love.

    Pete writes:

    The fact is the majority of first-round quarterbacks bust, and a low percentage turn out to be keepers (details to follow). Looked at purely statistically, odds are against Jordan Love, the Packers’ latest foray in the first-round quarterback market, panning out.

    That would be the case even if Love were a top-10 pick. That he lasted until No. 26 overall reflects the misgivings that quarterback-shaky teams in the league have for a talented prospect at the position that matters most in this league. 

    You can read Pete's entire column here:

    ESPN's NFL Nation writers looked at the player on each team who most benefited from his team's selection. For the Packers, it was someone at a position the Packers clearly failed to address:

    Player who benefited: WR Allen Lazard. The former undrafted free agent finished last season as WR2 behind Davante Adams, but just about everyone expected the Packers to make significant additions to the position group. Yet all they've done so far is sign Devin Funchess, who missed most of last season because of an injury. Lazard might lack speed and burst, but he stands above the rest of the Packers' wideouts at 6-foot-5. Said coach Matt LaFleur after the Packers did not draft a single receiver: "Allen Lazard, the things he brought to us from a physicality standpoint, he made a bunch of big plays." -- Rob Demovsky

    You can read the entire story here:

    Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire looks at how well Green Bay filled its perceived needs in the draft:

    Brett Favre was back in the news Tuesday, but not in a good way:

    And finally: The Packers can only hope Jordan Love isn't the second coming of DeShone Kizer:

