Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com analyst and former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt ranking which of the 2019 division champions are most vulnerable to being dethroned in 2020. His pick of the Packers as being the most unlikely to repeat comes as no surprise.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during a team practice at the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Brandt writes:

It's easy to forget, but the Packers' road win over the Bears to kick off the 2019 season was seen as a slight upset at the time. Green Bay spent the entire year proving naysayers wrong, culminating in a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game -- where the Packers were outclassed by the San Francisco 49ers. Having a year under their collective belts in coach Matt LaFleur's offense should help, but I'm skeptical that the roster has been upgraded enough this offseason to put the team over the hump. Another concern: The dynamic between two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the man who was drafted in the first round to ostensibly replace him, Jordan Love, could play out in a variety of ways, potentially impacting team success. Oh, and I almost forgot: The Vikings have the makings of a playoff team again, and the Lions will be better with a healthy Matthew Stafford under center.

You can read the full story here:

Pete Dougherty looks at the success and bust rates of first-round quarterbacks to get an idea of the odds facing Packers rookie Jordan Love.

Pete writes:

The fact is the majority of first-round quarterbacks bust, and a low percentage turn out to be keepers (details to follow). Looked at purely statistically, odds are against Jordan Love, the Packers’ latest foray in the first-round quarterback market, panning out. That would be the case even if Love were a top-10 pick. That he lasted until No. 26 overall reflects the misgivings that quarterback-shaky teams in the league have for a talented prospect at the position that matters most in this league.

You can read Pete's entire column here:

What r Jordan Love’s odds of being a keeper? I looked at the first rounds of drafts since 2000 to find out: https://t.co/xUUTBuv3T4 via @PGpackersnews — Pete Dougherty (@PeteDougherty) May 5, 2020

ESPN's NFL Nation writers looked at the player on each team who most benefited from his team's selection. For the Packers, it was someone at a position the Packers clearly failed to address:

Player who benefited: WR Allen Lazard. The former undrafted free agent finished last season as WR2 behind Davante Adams, but just about everyone expected the Packers to make significant additions to the position group. Yet all they've done so far is sign Devin Funchess, who missed most of last season because of an injury. Lazard might lack speed and burst, but he stands above the rest of the Packers' wideouts at 6-foot-5. Said coach Matt LaFleur after the Packers did not draft a single receiver: "Allen Lazard, the things he brought to us from a physicality standpoint, he made a bunch of big plays." -- Rob Demovsky

You can read the entire story here:

Our latest ESPN NFL Nation Power Rankings identified the player from each team who benefited most from the draft. My pick for the Seahawks was David Moore (and Phillip Dorsett by the same logic). https://t.co/FS7e3taycB — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 4, 2020

Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire looks at how well Green Bay filled its perceived needs in the draft:

How did the Packers address perceived needs during 2020 NFL draft? https://t.co/LGUvhOXm6X — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 5, 2020

Brett Favre was back in the news Tuesday, but not in a good way:

Brett Favre was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare money for speaking engagements he did not show up for, the Mississippi state auditor said.https://t.co/geMfUzTStc — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) May 5, 2020

And finally: The Packers can only hope Jordan Love isn't the second coming of DeShone Kizer:

