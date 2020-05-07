CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss former Packers QB Brett Favre's comments to Rich Eisen on Jordan Love's selection and Aaron Rodgers' future. Packers News

We'll start with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio predicting that Aaron Rodgers' departure from Green Bay could come sooner rather than later (such as, after the 2020 season). Which team tops his list of Rodgers' most likely next stop? Think Silver and Black:

Green Bay surely wouldn’t send Rodgers to another team in the division. When trading Brett Favre to the Jets in 2008, the Packers included a term escalating the price to three first-round picks if the Jets re-traded Favre to the Vikings, Bears, or Lions. And the Packers likely wouldn’t want to send him to a contender elsewhere in the conference; thus, while speculation about Rodgers landing with the 49ers is fascinating, the Packers probably wouldn’t want to send Rodgers home. So it makes sense to look to the AFC for potential locations for Rodgers, and the one team that stands out the most (sorry, Derek Carr) is the Raiders. Jon Gruden, Aaron Rodgers, the Silver and Black. Las Vegas. It just makes too much sense to not happen.

If 2020 becomes Aaron Rodgers' last season in Green Bay, where could he be headed next year? https://t.co/ja7VsamnXn — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 6, 2020

Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes it clear (in case any misguided souls thought otherwise) that there is no quarterback competition in Green Bay:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Aaron Rodgers will be the guy until he's ready to stop playing https://t.co/T5cYYv8ana — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 6, 2020

The Packers' 2020 schedule will be released at 7 p.m. CDT Thursday and the first four games for all teams reportedly will be NFC vs. AFC (in case early games need to be canceled to accommodate a shortened season):

Packers vs. AFC South the first four weeks. They host Titans and Jaguars, travel to Texans and Colts https://t.co/fbeDqLbmO1 — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 6, 2020

How soon is too soon to judge a draft? Tom Silverstein says to give this Packers group three years before assigning a grade:

For subscribers: If the professionals have a 70% fail rate, you know it’s not an easy business. https://t.co/xk0v4yZWzh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 6, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell outlines policies for reopening team facilities:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined protocols for teams to reopen facilities.https://t.co/aH4RyrCQmO — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) May 7, 2020

Brett Favre is paying back $1.1 million in welfare funds:

"I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right." https://t.co/dHMpfsfpr4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 6, 2020

The Packers legend offered an explanation on Twitter:

1/4 My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another. This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 7, 2020

Ruvell Martin was a Rodgers favorite when he played for the Packers from 2006-08:

Packers announce that Matt LaFleur has established a minority coaching fellowship. Ruvell Martin is the 1st hire in a yearlong, full-time position for young minority coaches.



Martin was one of LaFleur's receivers at Saginaw Valley State. He also played for the 06-08 Packers. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) May 6, 2020

The Packers placed two players on the Pro Football Focus rankings of the top 25 players under age 25. Both play defense.

PFF's Ben Linsey writes:

11. DI KENNY CLARK, GREEN BAY PACKERS Age at kickoff: 24 years, 11 months, 6 days Modern NFL nose tackles are rarely anything more than space-eaters and early-down run-stuffers. Clark is an exception, as his 90.9 pass-rush grade when lined up over center in 2019 was tops among any player who had a significant sample size. He has now graded above 70.0 in each of his first four NFL seasons and is coming off back-to-back years with pass-rushing grades above 87.0. With the kind of production he’s put up, it’s going to be hard for the Packers not to get a new deal done with Clark. 20. CB JAIRE ALEXANDER, GREEN BAY PACKERS Age at kickoff: 23 years, 7 months, 1 day I’ll start this out by saying that Alexander has had his fair share of losses at the catch point, which is why his grading has been good but not great thus far, but he’s one of the more aggressive and skilled cornerbacks in the NFL when it comes to making plays on the ball. His two-year contested-target percentage and forced incompletion rate both rank among the top 10 players at the position. Just last year, Alexander’s 20 forced incompletions were second at the cornerback position behind Carlton Davis. There are a lot of things to like about his ability to stick with NFL wide receivers.

Even after investing their top draft pick in a young quarterback, the Packers barely crack the top half of this ranking of NFL teams' QB depth charts from USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis:

15. Green Bay Packers: They made the controversial decision to move up for Jordan Love in Round 1 of the draft, a clear signal GM Brian Gutekunst believes the Utah State product can one day supplant Aaron Rodgers. Whether Love is immediately ready to wrest the backup job from Tim Boyle remains to be seen.

How DeShone Kizer's once-promising career went off the rails:

The Packers' annual charity softball game is being pushed back:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Green & Gold Charity Softball Game postponed because of safety, scheduling issues https://t.co/1oNZ97oscR#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 6, 2020

