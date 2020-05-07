Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the challenging road trips and the overall structure of the Packers' 2020 schedule. Packers News
GREEN BAY - An air of uncertainty surrounded the release Thursday evening of the Green Bay Packers' schedule for the 2020 NFL season.
The Packers are set to open Sept. 13 at noon at the Minnesota Vikings, with their home opener the following Sunday at noon against the Detroit Lions. They will host the Chicago Bears on Nov. 29 (a night game the Sunday after Thanksgivings) and will conclude the regular season against the Bears at Soldier Field.
The Packers will visit New Orleans in Week 3 for a Sunday night game at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 27. They are back in prime time the following week, hosting Atlanta on Oct 5 in a Monday night game at 7:20 p.m.
After an early bye week, the Packers will visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3:25 p.m. Brady's debut in Week 1 will be against New Orleans.
The Packers visit San Francisco for an NFC championship game rematch Thursday night Nov. 5 at 7:20 p.m. Their fifth prime-time game will be Dec. 27 at home against Tennessee.
The Gold Package games are Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta and Nov. 29 against Chicago.
The Packers' preseason opener is set for Aug. 13-17 at home against Arizona.
The schedule is based on a presumption that there will be no delays or disruptions due to the coronavirus, which put the rest of the sports world on hold in March. The NFL proceeded with the start of free agency in March and its annual draft in April, and still plans to stage the regular-season opener with a nationally televised Thursday night game Sept. 10.
Contingency plans reportedly include pushing the start of the season back to mid-October and eliminating the bye weeks during the season and the week before the Super Bowl.
Regular season
Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings, noon, Sept. 13, Fox
Week 2: DETROIT LIONS, noon, Sept. 20, Fox
Week 3: at New Orleans Saints, 7:20 p.m., Sept. 27, NBC
Week 4: ATLANTA FALCONS*, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 5, ESPN
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Oct. 18, Fox
Week 7: at Houston Texans, noon, Oct. 25, Fox
Week 8: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, noon, Nov. 1, Fox
Week 9: at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Fox/NFL Network/Prime
Week 10: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, noon, Nov. 15, Fox
Week 11: at Indianapolis Colts, noon, Nov. 22, Fox
Week 12: CHICAGO BEARS*, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 29, NBC
Week 13: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 6, CBS
Week 14: at Detroit Lions, noon, Dec. 13, Fox
Week 15: CAROLINA PANTHERS, Dec. 19-20
Week 16: TENNESSEE TITANS, 7:20 p.m., Dec. 27, NBC
Week 17: at Chicago Bears, noon, Jan. 3, Fox
Preseason
Week 1: ARIZONA CARDINALS, Aug. 13-17, TBD
Week 2: CLEVELAND BROWNS*, Aug. 20-24, TBD
Week 3: at New York Giants, Aug. 27-30, TBD
Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 3-4, TBD
* Gold Package game
