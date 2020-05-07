CLOSE
The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season at Minnesota on Sept. 13. Here is their complete schedule:

Regular season

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings, noon, Sept. 13, Fox

Week 2: DETROIT LIONS, noon, Sept. 20, Fox

Week 3: at New Orleans Saints, 7:20 p.m., Sept. 27, NBC

Week 4: ATLANTA FALCONS*, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 5, ESPN

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Oct. 18, Fox

Week 7: at Houston Texans, noon, Oct. 25, Fox

Week 8: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, noon, Nov. 1, Fox

Week 9: at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Fox/NFL Network/Prime

Week 10: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, noon, Nov. 15, Fox

Week 11: at Indianapolis Colts, noon, Nov. 22, Fox

Week 12: CHICAGO BEARS*, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 29, NBC

Week 13: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 6, CBS

Week 14: at Detroit Lions, noon, Dec. 13, Fox

Week 15: CAROLINA PANTHERS, Dec. 19 or 20, TBD

Week 16: TENNESSEE TITANS, 7:20 p.m., Dec. 27, NBC

Week 17: at Chicago Bears, noon, Jan. 3, Fox

* Gold package game

Preseason

Week 1: ARIZONA CARDINALS, Aug. 13-17, TBD

Week 2: CLEVELAND BROWNS*, Aug. 20-24, TBD

Week 3: at New York Giants, Aug. 27-30, TBD

Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 3-4, TBD

* Gold package game

