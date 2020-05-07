The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season at Minnesota on Sept. 13. Here is their complete schedule:
Regular season
Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings, noon, Sept. 13, Fox
Week 2: DETROIT LIONS, noon, Sept. 20, Fox
Week 3: at New Orleans Saints, 7:20 p.m., Sept. 27, NBC
Week 4: ATLANTA FALCONS*, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 5, ESPN
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Oct. 18, Fox
Week 7: at Houston Texans, noon, Oct. 25, Fox
Week 8: MINNESOTA VIKINGS, noon, Nov. 1, Fox
Week 9: at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Fox/NFL Network/Prime
Week 10: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS, noon, Nov. 15, Fox
Week 11: at Indianapolis Colts, noon, Nov. 22, Fox
Week 12: CHICAGO BEARS*, 7:20 p.m., Nov. 29, NBC
Week 13: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, 3:25 p.m., Dec. 6, CBS
Week 14: at Detroit Lions, noon, Dec. 13, Fox
Week 15: CAROLINA PANTHERS, Dec. 19 or 20, TBD
Week 16: TENNESSEE TITANS, 7:20 p.m., Dec. 27, NBC
Week 17: at Chicago Bears, noon, Jan. 3, Fox
* Gold package game
Preseason
Week 1: ARIZONA CARDINALS, Aug. 13-17, TBD
Week 2: CLEVELAND BROWNS*, Aug. 20-24, TBD
Week 3: at New York Giants, Aug. 27-30, TBD
Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 3-4, TBD
* Gold package game
