We'll start with a look at whether the Packers could still fortify their roster with a veteran free agent. Rob Reischel of Forbes Sports lists five possible targets, starting with a speedy wide receiver:
1. Taylor Gabriel, WR
The Packers didn't have a serviceable slot receiver in 2019. And they still don’t.
Gabriel is extremely tiny (5-8, 168), but quick as a hiccup and a tough matchup inside for nickel corners.
Gabriel had 67 receptions as recently as 2018. And since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he’s averaged 38 catches per season.
Gabriel has a history of concussions and battled through a pair of them last year. But if Green Bay’s doctors signed off, Gabriel would be a major upgrade from the Packers’ current options at slot receiver.
The Packers 2020 schedule is full of intrigue:
Five takeaways: Early emphasis on division games:
Plenty of potential cold-weather games:
Three of the Packers' five prime-time games are set for Sunday nights:
The Packers won't have to play on Turkey Day:
One has to wonder whether preseason games in particular will get played:
How determination drove Packers second-round pick A.J. Dillon to success, via Ryan Wood:
In listing Jordan Love among his top-five "boom or bust" candidates from the draft, Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire points to particular flaws in the rookie quarterback's game:
Love now has time in the incubator as Rodgers plays out the end of his career (or, at least, the end of his career with the Packers), and very much like Herbert, he’s a guy who at this point is very good at making the spectacular look simple, and the complexities of the position look impossible at times. Last season, Love completed 30 of 85 passes of 20 or more air yards for 992 yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.0. On throws of 0-9 air yards, he completed 107 of 152 passes, with no touchdowns and six interceptions, and a passer rating of 68.7. And this is a guy who, per Pro Football Focus, had 26.5% of his completions last season come on screen passes. It’s a weird inverted pyramid of efficiency.
Not to say that Love is an irredeemable player; but the Packers had best know that it may take a good chunk of his rookie contract to smooth out the bumps. That’s not an ideal market efficiency.
Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" still can't fathom the Packers' drafting of Love and how it could alienate Aaron Rodgers:
Sharing the number of a childhood hero:
