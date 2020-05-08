CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner discuss the challenging road trips and the overall structure of the Packers' 2020 schedule. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

Note: The Morning Buzz is going on furlough and will return May 19.

We'll start with a look at whether the Packers could still fortify their roster with a veteran free agent. Rob Reischel of Forbes Sports lists five possible targets, starting with a speedy wide receiver:

1. Taylor Gabriel, WR The Packers didn't have a serviceable slot receiver in 2019. And they still don’t. Gabriel is extremely tiny (5-8, 168), but quick as a hiccup and a tough matchup inside for nickel corners. Gabriel had 67 receptions as recently as 2018. And since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he’s averaged 38 catches per season. Gabriel has a history of concussions and battled through a pair of them last year. But if Green Bay’s doctors signed off, Gabriel would be a major upgrade from the Packers’ current options at slot receiver.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL (Photo: Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S)

You can read about the other possible free-agent targets here:

There are still some solid UFAs on the market. At @ForbesSports, I look at 5 that could give the #Packers a lift in 2020 ... and help GB improve a rough offseason.https://t.co/Z4eF778qp5 — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) May 6, 2020

The Packers 2020 schedule is full of intrigue:

The #Packers visit Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa for Week 6. https://t.co/fyqn9tnTdT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 7, 2020

Five takeaways: Early emphasis on division games:

For subscribers: It is the third consecutive year the #Packers will open with two straight NFC North games. https://t.co/IO5Ctsandt — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 8, 2020

Plenty of potential cold-weather games:

If the 2020 NFL season proceeds as planned, it will be an unusual schedule for the #Packers. https://t.co/44tf6SmkOC — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) May 8, 2020

Three of the Packers' five prime-time games are set for Sunday nights:

Seven fixtures and Brady. https://t.co/by3J9aG9js — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 8, 2020

The Packers won't have to play on Turkey Day:

Thanksgiving gives us games featuring Deshaun Watson early, Dak Prescott in the late afternoon, and Lamar Jackson at night https://t.co/Wdc5sRS36c — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 8, 2020

One has to wonder whether preseason games in particular will get played:

How determination drove Packers second-round pick A.J. Dillon to success, via Ryan Wood:

For subscribers: For A.J. Dillon, general manager Brian Gutekunst’s phone call was the culmination of what started as a modest goal. https://t.co/PlHDhUibEN — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 7, 2020

In listing Jordan Love among his top-five "boom or bust" candidates from the draft, Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire points to particular flaws in the rookie quarterback's game:

Love now has time in the incubator as Rodgers plays out the end of his career (or, at least, the end of his career with the Packers), and very much like Herbert, he’s a guy who at this point is very good at making the spectacular look simple, and the complexities of the position look impossible at times. Last season, Love completed 30 of 85 passes of 20 or more air yards for 992 yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.0. On throws of 0-9 air yards, he completed 107 of 152 passes, with no touchdowns and six interceptions, and a passer rating of 68.7. And this is a guy who, per Pro Football Focus, had 26.5% of his completions last season come on screen passes. It’s a weird inverted pyramid of efficiency. Not to say that Love is an irredeemable player; but the Packers had best know that it may take a good chunk of his rookie contract to smooth out the bumps. That’s not an ideal market efficiency.

You can read the full story here:

Packers QB Jordan Love among biggest boom-or-bust picks from 2020 draft https://t.co/MFqpalklht — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 7, 2020

Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning Football" still can't fathom the Packers' drafting of Love and how it could alienate Aaron Rodgers:

Should @AaronRodgers12 take it personally that the Packers drafted a QB?@KyleBrandt takes the topic to Venice?? 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6NC99cAqr0 — GMFB (@gmfb) May 7, 2020

Sharing the number of a childhood hero:

Former Ashwaubenon quarterback James Morgan will wear jersey No. 4 with the New York Jets. Just like one of his favorite players, Brett Favre, did when he played for them. — Scott Venci (@ScottVenci) May 6, 2020

