The NFL released its full regular season schedule on May 7 with the intent of playing 16 games beginning on time on Sept. 13 and on Thursday the league finalized its slate of preseason games.

For the Green Bay Packers, they will host the Arizona Cardinals and second-year quarterback Kyler Murray on Saturday, Aug. 15 at noon to start their exhibition slate. The Cardinals also added All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in an offseason trade with Houston.

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Myles Garrett and first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski are then expected to come to Green Bay for joint practices before playing on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m.

The Browns game is also a Gold ticket package contest.

The Packers then end the preseason on the road, heading east to take on the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. and then ending on a short turnaround in Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 3 to play the Chiefs.

Concluding the preseason against the Chiefs has become somewhat of a tradition, as it is scheduled to be the third straight year the teams do so and the ninth time they’ve done so since 2010.

Hall of Fame induction postponed

A star-studded Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed until April 17, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise announced Thursday.

It is the 50th induction banquet and features inductees Charles Woodson and Al Harris, along with former Milwaukee Brewers owner and commissioner of Major League Baseball Bud Selig (Bob Harlan Leadership Award), the late Zeke Bratkowski (Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award) and former Milwaukee Sentinel Packers beat writer and Journal Sentinel Packer Plus contributor Bud Lea for a new media award that will bear his name for future recipients.

LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will also take the stage as the "Lambeau Leap" was recognized as the "Most Memorable Moment in Packers history."

People who have purchased tickets will have those tickets carry over to the new date. Tickets can be purchased at (920) 965-6984 or by emailing samk@packershalloffame.com.

