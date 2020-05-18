Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss Aaron Rodgers' reaction to the Packers selecting QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Packers first-round pick Jordan Love talking to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network about his offseason workout routine and the pressure of being drafted by Green Bay to play behind Aaron Rodgers. With NFL players still not yet allowed at team facilities, Love described the online sessions he's having with Packers coaches.
"We meet every day, go over the playbook, the plays, footwork and what-not that I can just take out here and do it on my own," said Love, who has been throwing to Chargers receiver Keenan Allen and Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams while training under renowned quarterbacks coach Steve Calhoun in California. "Be able to do the routes and the timing, just try to build that even though I'm not out there actually doing it (with the Packers)."
Love said he would have felt pressure to "make a name" for himself regardless of which team had drafted him.
“No matter where I would have landed, that was the goal for me,” Love said. “You gotta go out there and prove yourself and make a name for yourself. It’s a job, you gotta be able to keep that. For me, it would be huge ... just trying to learn this offense and be able to go out there and prove myself.”
Here's more from the Ruiz interview with Love:
Rodgers says he was "surprised" by the Packers' decision to draft Love but understands that GM Brian Gutekunst needs to be mindful of the franchise's future:
Rodgers on the possibility of a 2020 NFL season without fans packing the stands:
LaFleur addresses the Rodgers/Love dynamic with CBS Sports:
Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt is convinced Rodgers will conclude his NFL career elsewhere:
NFL Network analyst Michael Silver says Rodgers will play “with an edge”:
Jason Wilde looks at comparisons between the leadership styles of Rodgers and Michael Jordan:
The Packers are scheduled to visit Detroit in Week 14:
Any chance run-stuffing defensive tackle Mike Daniels could be playing for either of his former teams in that Packers-Lions game?
Andy Herman looks at the possible effects of a reduced cap as early as 2020:
And finally: After stints with the Ravens and the Jets, former Packers third-round draft pick Ty Montgomery moves on to the Saints:
