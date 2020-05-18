CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss Aaron Rodgers' reaction to the Packers selecting QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers first-round pick Jordan Love talking to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network about his offseason workout routine and the pressure of being drafted by Green Bay to play behind Aaron Rodgers. With NFL players still not yet allowed at team facilities, Love described the online sessions he's having with Packers coaches.

"We meet every day, go over the playbook, the plays, footwork and what-not that I can just take out here and do it on my own," said Love, who has been throwing to Chargers receiver Keenan Allen and Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams while training under renowned quarterbacks coach Steve Calhoun in California. "Be able to do the routes and the timing, just try to build that even though I'm not out there actually doing it (with the Packers)."

Love said he would have felt pressure to "make a name" for himself regardless of which team had drafted him.

Quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL scouting combine in February. (Photo: The Associated Press)

“No matter where I would have landed, that was the goal for me,” Love said. “You gotta go out there and prove yourself and make a name for yourself. It’s a job, you gotta be able to keep that. For me, it would be huge ... just trying to learn this offense and be able to go out there and prove myself.”

Here's more from the Ruiz interview with Love:

We had fun being back out on a field for the first time in a while. I spoke w/ #Packers 1st round pick, Jordan Love, after one of his private workouts, on how he continues to prepare for his rookie season. Our interview from @nflnetwork & more on the workouts👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/2wl1wL3ZxX — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) May 15, 2020

Rodgers says he was "surprised" by the Packers' decision to draft Love but understands that GM Brian Gutekunst needs to be mindful of the franchise's future:

Aaron Rodgers 'surprised' by pick of Jordan Love, admits finishing career with Packers may be out of his control. https://t.co/msiJTHUg24 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 15, 2020

Rodgers on the possibility of a 2020 NFL season without fans packing the stands:

Aaron Rodgers talks about his hope that the NFL season will happen along with issues brought on by pandemic. https://t.co/vBD6SGLnMb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 16, 2020

LaFleur addresses the Rodgers/Love dynamic with CBS Sports:

"It was an opportunity to go get the guy [Jordan Love] that we thought was the best player at the time ... This is Aaron's team, he's our leader, he's our captain."@CoachMLaFleur tells our @MooseOnAir why the @packers selected @jordan3love in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/9ukZjuJTMS — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 16, 2020

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt is convinced Rodgers will conclude his NFL career elsewhere:

Aaron would like to play several more years for the Packers but the Love pick ended that wish. Not ideal but reality; there will be a parting. The only question is when. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 15, 2020

NFL Network analyst Michael Silver says Rodgers will play “with an edge”:

In his first comments since the @packers drafted Jordan Love, @AaronRodgers12 sounded like an adult and a realist. That said, he knows he's the team's best QB by far, and I expect him to play with an edge in 2020 and beyond. @NFLTotalAccess@nflnetwork@LT_21@ColleenWolfepic.twitter.com/PY7qw0bnEZ — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 15, 2020

Jason Wilde looks at comparisons between the leadership styles of Rodgers and Michael Jordan:

In Sunday's @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ While #TheLastDance had some #Packers fans seeing a correlation between Michael Jordan's leadership style and Aaron Rodgers' approach with receivers, lifelong #Bulls fan Scott Tolzien says ... not quite.https://t.co/t5GV311WOY — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 17, 2020

The Packers are scheduled to visit Detroit in Week 14:

Detroit Lions bracing for games with no fans: 'It would be an adjustment for everybody' https://t.co/NY2u0FXFUd via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 16, 2020

Any chance run-stuffing defensive tackle Mike Daniels could be playing for either of his former teams in that Packers-Lions game?

Former Packers DL Mike Daniels would 'love to go back' to Green Bayhttps://t.co/jx8QYcPds1 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 16, 2020

Andy Herman looks at the possible effects of a reduced cap as early as 2020:

Today for @PackerReport66 I took a look at how the Covid outbreak and a potentially reduced 2021 salary cap could affect the Packers and their roster moving forward. It could have a major impact as soon as this season.https://t.co/JDRn2N7ast — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 15, 2020

And finally: After stints with the Ravens and the Jets, former Packers third-round draft pick Ty Montgomery moves on to the Saints:

Saints sign versatile RB Ty Montgomeryhttps://t.co/pstjufUBbopic.twitter.com/SpFemrHkRK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 15, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt