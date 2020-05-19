CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the fate of Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle and whether or not he'll make the initial roster. Packers News

We'll start with NBC Sports' Peter King crediting Aaron Rodgers for being "gracious" in his first public comments about the Packers' decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. But King suspects Rodgers wasn't being entirely honest regarding the Packers' failure to draft a wide receiver.

King writes:

I think it’s good on Aaron Rodgers the teammate to bury his feeling about the Packers drafting a quarterback in the first round and being magnanimous about it in his first public comments three weeks after the fact. Maybe it took him that long to cool down (doubt it, but who knows), but time was the friend of the Packers. He was gracious, probably 83-percent honest (“not thrilled by the pick necessarily” was likely his euphemism for “just about blowing a gasket that Brian Gutekunst picked a quarterback instead of a wideout”), but it can’t help Rodgers or his team to be publicly warring with the front office. I do think he’ll be a good guy for Jordan Love to learn from, particularly in terms of decision-making; Love threw some awful interceptions at Utah State.

You can find King's entire column here:

In today's FMIA column at @NBCSports, you'll find:



• The key to life with Carolina coach Matt Rhule

• Three conclusions on NFL minority hiring proposals

• Front-line workers, tell me your stories

• Teddy Bridgewater: Bathroom breaks and bicyclinghttps://t.co/ItNRzIBYgGpic.twitter.com/DVQ6No7QS7 — Peter King (@peter_king) May 18, 2020

Pete Dougherty writes about the precarious nature of Rodgers' relationship with Matt LaFleur going forward:

For subscribers: If Aaron Rodgers’ mind is inclined to find slights real and imagined as motivation, he won’t have to try hard to find one now. https://t.co/GK8OBrf1w2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 19, 2020

The "Good Morning Football" crew weighs in on Rodgers' future:

Will Aaron Rodgers end his career in GB? Is it "out of his control?"



The @gmfb crew breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/aOIcCqwUS9 — GMFB (@gmfb) May 18, 2020

Rodgers talks about the time he watched Michael Jordan and the Bulls from the top row of the arena in Sacramento:

Aaron Rodgers looked up to Michael Jordan, calls him the GOAT of basketball https://t.co/dLfjGwoeuU — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 18, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Rodgers' assessment of the Packers' receiving corps:

Aaron Rodgers likes Packers' virtual progress even without WR additions.



"We’re going to be expecting those young players ... to make that jump, and we’re going to be calling on them to play an even bigger role for us."



Story here: https://t.co/uk5zy11bde — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 18, 2020

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora divides the 32 NFL teams into five "tiers" of competitiveness, placing the Packers among nine teams in the second tier ("Best of the Rest") with this assessment:

Green Bay Packers – Picking battles with Aaron Rodgers is not smart. Giving him nothing else to work with is even less on point.

There are eight teams in La Canfora's top tier ("True Lombardi Contenders"). You can check out his complete groupings here:

Ranking the NFL franchises. How I would cluster them: https://t.co/60j7lTPB4I — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) May 18, 2020

No, the Packers don't put anyone on this list:

Top 25 NFL rookies in the best position for success in 2020 (via @TheDan_Parr)https://t.co/Er0XWCu5Kcpic.twitter.com/Kb0t88Fixy — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 17, 2020

Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark doing good work:

This pandemic is not over. Our community still needs us. Together, we can make a difference. Team up with me, @unitedway, nflunitedway to help those impacted by COVID-19. Donate for a chance to win a virtual hangout… https://t.co/qdaBHjnOV1 — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) May 18, 2020

And finally: Always fun to revisit Brett Favre tales:

Wait, what?



Mike Holmgren once had to threaten Brett Favre with a $5,000 fine because he wouldn't stop tackling his own teammates.



(via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/FcrT8ZMSzv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 18, 2020

