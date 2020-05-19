Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the fate of Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle and whether or not he'll make the initial roster. Packers News
We'll start with NBC Sports' Peter King crediting Aaron Rodgers for being "gracious" in his first public comments about the Packers' decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. But King suspects Rodgers wasn't being entirely honest regarding the Packers' failure to draft a wide receiver.
King writes:
I think it’s good on Aaron Rodgers the teammate to bury his feeling about the Packers drafting a quarterback in the first round and being magnanimous about it in his first public comments three weeks after the fact. Maybe it took him that long to cool down (doubt it, but who knows), but time was the friend of the Packers. He was gracious, probably 83-percent honest (“not thrilled by the pick necessarily” was likely his euphemism for “just about blowing a gasket that Brian Gutekunst picked a quarterback instead of a wideout”), but it can’t help Rodgers or his team to be publicly warring with the front office. I do think he’ll be a good guy for Jordan Love to learn from, particularly in terms of decision-making; Love threw some awful interceptions at Utah State.
You can find King's entire column here:
Pete Dougherty writes about the precarious nature of Rodgers' relationship with Matt LaFleur going forward:
The "Good Morning Football" crew weighs in on Rodgers' future:
Rodgers talks about the time he watched Michael Jordan and the Bulls from the top row of the arena in Sacramento:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Rodgers' assessment of the Packers' receiving corps:
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora divides the 32 NFL teams into five "tiers" of competitiveness, placing the Packers among nine teams in the second tier ("Best of the Rest") with this assessment:
Green Bay Packers – Picking battles with Aaron Rodgers is not smart. Giving him nothing else to work with is even less on point.
There are eight teams in La Canfora's top tier ("True Lombardi Contenders"). You can check out his complete groupings here:
No, the Packers don't put anyone on this list:
Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark doing good work:
And finally: Always fun to revisit Brett Favre tales:
