CLOSE

Dec 1, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranking the good and bad of each NFL team's offseason, starting with the eight worst, which is where he puts the Packers.

Barnwell writes:

27. Green Bay Packers What went right: In a market in which teams were aggressively paying for potential at offensive tackle, the Packers got a reasonable price in replacing Bryan Bulaga with Rick Wagner on a two-year, $11 million pact. While it wasn't the first-round wide receiver Packers fans were craving, Devin Funchess could deliver good value on a one-year, $2.5 million deal as a second or third wideout. And while it's not ideal for their chances of winning in 2020, if Green Bay did add its quarterback of the future when it drafted Jordan Love with the 26th pick, it would obviously push this offseason way higher than it ranks now. What went wrong: In an offseason in which the draft was full of wide receiver talent and veteran wideout prices were depressed, the Packers really couldn't come away with more than Funchess? Taking Love was one thing, but using a second-round pick on bruising running back AJ Dillon seemed more egregious. It also seemed to hint that Aaron Jones' future after the season lies outside of Green Bay, which is unlikely to make many Packers fans happy. ... What they could have done differently: Realistically, even if the Packers wanted Love in Round 1, they should have gone out of their way to get one of the remaining wideouts in the second round. I'm not often an advocate for trading up, and it's possible that opposing teams were quoting astronomical prices to the Packers after seeing how their fan base reacted to the Love pick, but they should have moved up in the second round to get someone like Laviska Shenault Jr. or Denzel Mims. Dillon basically has to turn into Derrick Henry for that pick to work, and both the track record and NFL career span of backs like Henry aren't great. What's left to do: Acquire a veteran wideout. I mentioned Kenny Stills earlier, and a trade for the Texans wideout makes total sense.

In rating Houston's offseason as the NFL's worst, Barnwell wrote:

What's left to do: Trade Kenny Stills. The Texans don't really have a need for Stills as their fourth wide receiver behind Cobb, Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller, and the former Dolphins wideout has $7 million in unguaranteed money due on the final year of his deal. There's an obvious fit here with the Packers, who didn't get all of their shopping done this offseason.

Some solace for Packers fans: At No. 27, Green Bay still ranked ahead of NFC North rivals Detroit (No. 29) and Chicago (No. 31). Barnwell says the Bears' signing of Jimmy Graham was "likely the worst contract of free agency," noting that they gave the aging tight end "a two-year, $16 million deal with $9 million guaranteed and a truly inexplicable no-trade clause. Graham can't block, and he was anonymous during his time with the Packers."

You can find the entire story here:

Who had the worst offseason in the NFL? Who had the best? @billbarnwell starts with 32-25: https://t.co/ANoCr7mnqd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 18, 2020

Ryan Wood reports on a very different offseason program for Packers players and coaches:

The #Packers, like many corporations, have relied on technology to stay connected. https://t.co/yukIjGoyDd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 20, 2020

Secondary market for Packers tickets unsettled due to uncertainty over coronavirus, writes Richard Ryman:

. @AaronRodgers12-@TomBrady matchup top #Packers game on the secondary market. Four games are more popular than the rest in a soft market.https://t.co/zdxh7GK9q6 — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 20, 2020

Former Packers center JC Tretter is dealing with that same uncertainty as president of the NFL players union:

The new president of the NFL Players Association said the COVID-19 pandemic has created too many unknowns to speculate about what football will look like this year. https://t.co/fq6qfK7wNj — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 20, 2020

How have Hall of Fame quarterbacks fared after moving on to new teams late in their careers? Rob Reischel of ForbesSports looks at what could be in store for Aaron Rodgers:

In the Super Bowl era, 8 Hall of Fame QBs have been sent packing late in their careers. Many have found tremendous success in their next stop. That's good news for #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, as I explain at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/HUtbMmg3CX — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) May 19, 2020

The "Good Morning Football" crew on whether Rodgers will be a good mentor to Jordan Love:

“I believe he will be a great one.” @NateBurleson on the kind of mentor Aaron Rodgers will be in GB 👇



📺: @gmfbpic.twitter.com/IF5di56p98 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 18, 2020

Packers running back Aaron Jones won't catch anyone off guard with his performance in 2020:

Packers RB Aaron Jones makes NFLPA's 'Rising Stars' list https://t.co/f2jp3JMDVj — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 19, 2020

Andy Herman looks ahead to five new personnel packages the Packers could employ:

As mentioned yesterday, for today's @PackerReport66 article, I took a look at five personnel packages that could unlock Matt LaFleur's offense in 2020. https://t.co/rb0DNABSgo — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 19, 2020

Kenny Clark is relentless:

Three players finished among the top 5 in 2019 in total QB pressures and pressure rate on 3rd down:



• Aaron Donald, Rams

• Justin Houston, Colts

• Kenny Clark, Packers



Benson Mayowa (Raiders) & Sam Hubbard (Bengals) generated pressure at a higher rate, but had less volume. pic.twitter.com/7AdEIkd0sW — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) May 19, 2020

And finally: Make of this what you will ...

Our model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times. Here is who won the NFC North most often:



Vikings 48.3%

Bears 21.9%

Packers 20.3%

Lions 9.6% pic.twitter.com/ljEIp9k0tf — SportsLine (@SportsLine) May 19, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt