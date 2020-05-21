CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss Aaron Rodgers' reaction to the Packers selecting QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman writing that "40 is the new 30" when it comes to the age of NFL quarterbacks and speculating that Aaron Rodgers (like Brett Favre before him) could play for more than one additional team besides the Packers.

Freeman writes:

The notion that today's NFL quarterbacks will play long beyond what their predecessors did makes sense, one assistant coach told me. But he added an important caveat: If it happens, it won't be with one team. Take Rodgers, for example. "Unless something crazy happens, Aaron won't finish his career in Green Bay," the coach said. "I could see him playing not just for one more team, but two." The coach noted that Tom Brady moved on after two decades with the Patriots, and how Brett Favre played for the Jets in his late 30s and the Vikings in his 40s. "There's no way" Russell Wilson finishes his career with the Seahawks, the coach said, adding that Wilson, who has also stated he wants to play into his 40s, could play for two additional teams the way Favre did. Still, though players may want to play into their 40s, most teams won't risk it and will go younger. With few exceptions—see: Brady, Tom—they will always go for the younger player. The mentality of quarterbacks may be changing, but not that of teams. At least not yet.

You can read the entire story here:

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal projects the starting lineups and makes observations about each NFC North team.

In assessing the Packers, Rosenthal writes:

The selection of Boston College big back A.J. Dillon in Round 2 was a shock, partly because I thought Jamaal Williams filled that role capably last year. While Aaron Jones will undoubtedly be the lead back here, the draft capital used on Dillon indicates he'll get more work than Williams' 373 snaps from a year ago. Left guard Elgton Jenkins was a find in last year's draft. The Packers' line looks very strong from center to the left, but the right side is a bigger concern than the team's receiver depth. A healthy Devin Funchess can fill a physical role this Packers receiver group needs. In some ways, Funchess may be replacing Jimmy Graham more than any wideout. With that said, Rodgers could desperately use the development of 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger into a reliable target at tight end. I believe in Allen Lazard. I also believe that Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow have to be thrilled the Packers didn't draft a receiver. CFL veteran Reggie Begelton is also getting some offseason love from Matt LaFleur and could make the roster. Could Rodgers use more talent around him? Of course. But he has a top-10 back, a top-10 receiver and a top-five left tackle. These aren't exactly the Jake Plummer Cardinals.

You can read Rosenthal's entire story here:

NFC North projected starters: Nick Foles to start over Mitchell Trubisky; Lions a contender in 2020? (via @greggrosenthal)https://t.co/JEwJAhEsCXpic.twitter.com/p27y2DTCj9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 19, 2020

The latest in our series on how Packers players are training on their own during the coronavirus restrictions, via Jim Owczarski:

People would circle the park ... and then circle again. John Leglue eventually noticed that even at a social distance, people were noticing him. https://t.co/OWxaJQ6gbR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 21, 2020

A look at the stadium revenue the Packers and other NFL teams earn and are at risk of losing if no fans are allowed at games:

Some data on potential economic impact of no fans at NFL stadiums.



League could lose $5.5 billion of stadium revenue (sum of tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking & team stores)—or 38% of its total revenue—based on figures for the 2018 season. https://t.co/aSy4DdX0qh — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) May 20, 2020

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt explains just how big the losses could be:

. @AndrewBrandt talks about possible financial impact to NFL teams and players in a coronavirus world. It ain't pretty, as described by the former #Packers exec. https://t.co/opiruZTwHq — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) May 20, 2020

Seven Packers make CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco's list of the NFL's top 100 players: Aaron Rodgers at No. 10, Za'Darius Smith at No. 28, Davante Adams at No. 48, David Bakhtiari at No. 85, Preston Smith at No. 89, Kenny Clark at No. 92 and Aaron Jones at No. 95. Details here:

Here you go. Eat it alive. My list of the NFL's top-100 players. Guaranteed to make you mad. Good. https://t.co/MWRrpARKdC — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) May 20, 2020

The "Good Morning Football" gang has been batting around Rodgers topics all week:

Can @AaronRodgers12 be in the conversation of "greatest QBs of all-time" with just one Super Bowl ring?



The crew breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/pxCeyCAxWS — GMFB (@gmfb) May 19, 2020

And Mike Daniels joined GMFB to continue campaigning for an NFL return:

Would free agent DT @Mike_Daniels76 be open to returning to the @Lions?



"Oh, yeah. Detroit had a bunch of hard, tough guys. That's just the attitude. I really enjoyed that." pic.twitter.com/wGOHPxdPDl — GMFB (@gmfb) May 20, 2020

And finally: A "Jeopardy!" contestant talked about her fondness for the Packers (and former Packers receiver Randall Cobb):

Good Luck Tiffany! I hope there’s still room on your fantasy team for me! #BBN Forever! https://t.co/59QcfyxAEO — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) May 20, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt