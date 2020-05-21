CLOSE

Charles Walls discusses the skillset of OL Elgton Jenkins, the Packers' 44th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft from Mississippi State. (Photo: Olivia Reiner)

Spring is typically the time when there is turnover in scouting staffs around the National Football League, and one of the Green Bay Packers' top regional scouts is departing to accept a promotion.

Charles Walls is leaving Green Bay to become the Cleveland Browns' national scout, PackersNews.com has learned.

Walls worked the Southwest region for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst the since 2017 and has been working his way up in the scouting department since joining the organization as an intern in 2013.

Since 2017, the Packers have pulled Aaron Jones (Texas El-Paso), Jace Sternberger (Texas A&M), Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M) and Ty Summers (TCU) out of the Southwest region and Walls was also in on Elgton Jenkins (Mississippi State). Walls also helped bring in undrafted linebackers Curtis Bolton (Oklahoma) and Randy Ramsey (Arkansas).

Before working the Southwest region Walls was the Packers' National Football Scouting representative to the NFL scouting combine.

Cleveland reshuffled its organization this offseason, bringing in Andrew Berry as its new general manager.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.