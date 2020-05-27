CLOSE

Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss how A.J. Dillon's arrival will affect the RB workload and how he might impact Aaron Jones' future in Green Bay. Packers News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

GREEN BAY – Don’t make the mistake of telling Aaron Jones he played in all 16 games last season. Math is important for a running back entering a contract year, and Jones knows his precisely.

“Eighteen games,” Jones said Wednesday after finishing a workout in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where the sun was so hot it overheated his phone, forcing him inside for his Zoom meeting with reporters.

It’s an important distinction, because the 1,000 rushing yards, 1,500 total yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns (tied with Carolina's Christian McCaffrey for most in the NFL) weren’t enough to encapsulate Jones’ breakout season. That Jones stayed healthy to play a full regular season for the first time in his three-year career was merely a precursor.

Jones had 149 more total yards in the playoffs. Three more touchdowns. He reached 16 games and showed no signs of slowing down.

“I’m doing the same things I did last year,” Jones said, “because I feel like the things I did last offseason helped me prepare and stay healthy for this past season, to help me complete all 18 games and not have any problems. Just kind of continuing to do that and continuing to just work my craft on the field more so.”

Of course, this isn’t like last year. Jones, whose son Aaron Jones Jr. was born April 17, has one season left on his four-year, rookie contract. One week after Jones’ longtime girlfriend, Crystal Molina, gave birth to their son, the Packers drafted Jones’ potential replacement in the second round.

Jones, playing for something more, surely knows what A.J. Dillon’s arrival could mean for his future, but he said it won’t change how he approaches this season. Dillon immediately started texting Jones after the draft, trying to learn the playbook as quickly as possible, and Jones said he’s “excited” to help his rookie teammate.

In the meantime, Jones knows there’s business to handle.

“Whether it’s my first year or my last year on a deal,” Jones said, “I’m going to be just as motivated. It doesn’t change just because a contract is on the line for me. I mean, I’m going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers.

“With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That’s my take on that.”

At the NFL scouting combine in February, PackersNews reported there was mutual interest between Jones and the team in reaching a contract extension. Whether an agreement eventually is reached could depend on a confluence of factors, including Dillon’s development as a rookie. Coach Matt LaFleur wants to operate a heavy run offense in Aaron Rodgers’ waning years as starting quarterback, so it’s possible the Packers could extend Jones even if Dillon is ready to take a larger role in his second season.

But the team will have many difficult decisions next spring. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, cornerback Kevin King and center Corey Linsley are also scheduled to become free agents after 2020. Money is going to be tight.

“I’m not really looking at the market,” Jones said. “I’m just focused on myself. I feel like I can play at a really high and elite level for a very long time. I’m just going to do what I can and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life. That’s my goal.”

Jones said he’s focusing on what he can control. That starts with his health, whether he can stay on the field for 16 games, 18 or even more. Jones referenced Wednesday his appearance on NFL Network host Rich Eisen’s radio show last year, when he first mentioned wanting to lead the league in touchdowns. “When I said it,” Jones said, “people were probably like, ‘Who is this guy? He’s not even a full-time starter.’” That was then. Jones will sneak up on nobody this fall.

Defenses were already adjusting to Jones midway through last season. At first, he would be covered by a linebacker when split wide. More and more, he started seeing safeties in coverage, or even a corner.

“Sometimes,” he said, “I would have a linebacker underneath with safety help over the top.”

With defenses better prepared, Jones knows he must be also. He’s made the most of this virtual reality offseason. His father, Alvin Jones, built an at-home gym in his garage. There are yoga mats. Kettle bells. Resistance bands. Dumbbells. Ladders. Jones recently bought a JUGS machine. Dad feeds it footballs, keeping Jones’ hands sharp.

Jones has also worked out at the local high school. Local quarterbacks throw him passes as he runs routes, same as last season. Staying social-distancing conscious, Jones said he’s careful not to stand closer than 6 feet apart.

He hopes all the work leads to another standout season, and with it a big second NFL contract. Jones would prefer that contract to be with the Packers.

“I trust my agents and I trust the Packers,” he said, “and I just do what I can control and I’ll just continue to do what I’ve been doing. I trust them to get a deal done, and it’s not up to me. It’s nothing I can control. That’s what I was always told as a little kid: control what you can control. So if I can control what I can control, I feel like it will be taken care of.”

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) cuts behind the block of offensive guard Byron Bell (74) on outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) on a screen pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) cuts behind the block of offensive guard Byron Bell (74) on outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) on a screen pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on an eight yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday, November 25, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown on an eight yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday, November 25, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash. Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a 67-yard run against Miami in the first quarter Sunday, November 11, 2018, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks away for a 67-yard run against Miami in the first quarter Sunday, November 11, 2018, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) stuffs Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) at the line during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots beat the Green Bay Packers 31-17.
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) stuffs Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) at the line during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots beat the Green Bay Packers 31-17. Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) spins after getting stopped at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) spins after getting stopped at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) after short gain during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) after short gain during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) gets past Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson on his way to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) gets past Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson on his way to scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Denis Poroy, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) splits defenders linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and strong safety John Johnson (43) on a long touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) splits defenders linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and strong safety John Johnson (43) on a long touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) picks up 4 yards in the first half during the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game at Ford Field, Detroit, Sunday, October 7, 2018. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. USA
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) picks up 4 yards in the first half during the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game at Ford Field, Detroit, Sunday, October 7, 2018. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. USA RIck Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes against the Buffalo Bills at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down after a run against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down after a run against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush (20) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) stiff arms Buffalo Bills defensive back Rafael Bush (20) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Redskins won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes the ball against Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes the ball against Washington Redskins linebacker Mason Foster (54) during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through defenders for a gain during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs through defenders for a gain during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) dives into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary on a run up the middle against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the secondary on a run up the middle against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE