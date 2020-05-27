Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with former Packers executive Andrew Brandt likening the Chicago Bulls' treatment of superstar Michael Jordan (as detailed in "The Last Dance") to Green Bay's handling of star quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers within the framework of emphasizing a team concept, and what it means for Rodgers' future.
Brandt writes:
The drafting of Jordan Love in the first round appeared a chess move from scouting and coaching to counter the “Aaron Rodgers and the rest” perception of the team.
It is now the norm in the NFL, not the exception, for superstar/face-of-the-franchise players to end their careers elsewhere, many times without a choice. Management and/or the coaching staff decides to move on, even without significant decline from the player. Philip Rivers and Tom Brady joined the list this year; Rodgers will join it in a couple of years.
As illustrated in The Last Dance, management and coaching sometimes want to reclaim that team-over-player, collective-over-individual dynamic, even with the best of the best on their roster.
You can read more from Brandt here:
Packers coaches face a challenge in how they handle Rodgers and Love:
Love attended the Manning camp last summer before his final season at Utah State:
The Packers reportedly could be hosting a minicamp as usual in June (although without spectators):
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sounds confident there will be a full 2020 NFL season:
Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins and center Corey Linsley join Aaron Jones on Pro Football Focus' "All-Clutch" team:
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is the highest-rated pass-blocking lineman over the past five seasons, according to PFF:
Could a "Super Bowl hangover" derail the 49ers and open a Super Bowl path for the Packers?
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments