CLOSE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Matt LaFleur talk during the third quarter of their game Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-16. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers executive Andrew Brandt likening the Chicago Bulls' treatment of superstar Michael Jordan (as detailed in "The Last Dance") to Green Bay's handling of star quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers within the framework of emphasizing a team concept, and what it means for Rodgers' future.

Brandt writes:

The drafting of Jordan Love in the first round appeared a chess move from scouting and coaching to counter the “Aaron Rodgers and the rest” perception of the team. It is now the norm in the NFL, not the exception, for superstar/face-of-the-franchise players to end their careers elsewhere, many times without a choice. Management and/or the coaching staff decides to move on, even without significant decline from the player. Philip Rivers and Tom Brady joined the list this year; Rodgers will join it in a couple of years. As illustrated in The Last Dance, management and coaching sometimes want to reclaim that team-over-player, collective-over-individual dynamic, even with the best of the best on their roster.

You can read more from Brandt here:

.@AndrewBrandt watched The Last Dance and a few things about Michael Jordan reminded him of his time with Brett Favre and the Packers https://t.co/WKwdm21YiJ — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 26, 2020

Packers coaches face a challenge in how they handle Rodgers and Love:

The #Packers hope Rodgers will be a positive mentor. https://t.co/EFkMLcRnnC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 27, 2020

Love attended the Manning camp last summer before his final season at Utah State:

The Manning Passing Academy has officially been canceled for 2020, officials announced this morning. The prestigious national camp will resume in June 2021 in Thibodaux, La., where it will celebrate its 25th anniversary.



Archie: "We'll blow it out with our 25th next year!" — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 26, 2020

The Packers reportedly could be hosting a minicamp as usual in June (although without spectators):

Sources: #NFL head coaches could return to team facilities as early as next week, with full-squad minicamps potentially on the docket for mid-to-late June.



Story: https://t.co/6yLVEdkYSopic.twitter.com/Y200OZjVWP — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 26, 2020

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross sounds confident there will be a full 2020 NFL season:

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross thinks "there's definitely going to be a football season this year"https://t.co/Se6LgibGD9pic.twitter.com/iqGsHsiqUQ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 26, 2020

Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins and center Corey Linsley join Aaron Jones on Pro Football Focus' "All-Clutch" team:

These 2 plays helped land Packers RB Aaron Jones on PFF's All-Clutch team https://t.co/JPNmOQ1Q8l — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 26, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is the highest-rated pass-blocking lineman over the past five seasons, according to PFF:

Highest pass blocking grade among OL 2015-2019



1. David Bakhtiari - 95.9 pic.twitter.com/bFL0HMISR2 — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2020

Could a "Super Bowl hangover" derail the 49ers and open a Super Bowl path for the Packers?

Can Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo keep the 49ers at the front of the NFC pack? @adamrank checks in on a team facing raised expectations -- and a potential Super Bowl hangoverhttps://t.co/OPnhD5V79ppic.twitter.com/rGny8PQsWI — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 26, 2020

And finally:

Davante Adams added an adorable twist to his at-home workout routine with the help of his 8-month-old daughter. 😍 #Packershttps://t.co/w6SFbvU8Vu — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) May 26, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt