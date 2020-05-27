CLOSE

Safety Adrian Amos (31) warms up during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Friday, July 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.)

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos joined the online conversation following the death Monday of George Floyd after his detainment by four Minneapolis police officers. Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, later died at a local hospital. Video circulated of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck and Floyd saying he could not breathe.

On Wednesday, Amos spoke to Packers media over Zoom about why he felt it was important for him to be part of the discourse.

“Situations like this are just tough, just feeling as though you can be in situations like that and seeing a lot of situations like that repeat itself,” Amos said. “It’s a sensitive subject for a lot of people, but I think it’s something that needs to be more than just talked about.

“We need to start coming up with different solutions to avoid situations where, you know, people are losing their lives.”

Amos is one of the more active Packers in the community, specifically in his hometown of Baltimore where his I’m Still Here Foundation works to promote research and awareness of Alzheimer’s disease along with outreach programs for families and children in need.

In early May, Amos made a donation of $100,000 to the Mount Pleasant Development Corporation and the Fund for Educational Excellence in Baltimore City and his foundation also donated another $21,415 to the Meals of Hope program run by Somebody Cares Baltimore.

“That’s always been my goal since I was young, to always give back to my community,” Amos said. “Always giving. You want to effect change where you’re from. You want to see people living better, and you feel in a situation like this with COVID, where me not being able to go to work doesn’t affect me as much as it does to the next person, or somebody that owns their own business getting pulled down, anything like that.

“I just personally wanted to donate some money for people to have food, for children who are in households where they have to be home all day. That’s more meals the parents and the families have to provide within the household. Things like that, it’s something you think about. You count your blessings in your situation. You don’t want to be in your situation and see other people struggling like that.”

Along with his advocacy work, Amos has been dialed in at home with his workouts and has not been hindered by the pectoral injury that knocked him out of the NFC championship game in the first half of the January loss at San Francisco.

The safety said he did not need surgery.

“It healed up pretty good,” he said. “I feel great. I’m 100% right now. So yeah, I’m feeling good.”