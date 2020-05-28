CLOSE

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) blocks against the Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

We'll start with Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus projecting every NFL team's starting lineup, along with a "Battle to watch" and "Name to watch" for each. The name to watch for Green Bay – though he has developed into a solid young player – might seem a bit underwhelming:

Battle to watch: Who takes Tramon Williams’ role in the slot? There is still the possibility that the Packers could bring the 37-year-old Williams back for another season, but as of right now they’re lacking in quality options to replace him in the slot. The best of the bunch is probably Chandon Sullivan — a third-year undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. Sullivan played 378 snaps with the Packers in 2019, split between box and slot duties, along with a little bit of action at wide cornerback and free safety. It’s a small sample, but he earned a respectable 68.9 grade in the slot last season. Name to watch: Tyler Lancaster Lancaster isn’t really an exciting name to watch, but there’s a decent chance he draws more snaps than Kingsley Keke in 2020. The Packers will be hoping that someone like Keke or Montravius Adams will take a big step forward to give them another legitimate option next to Kenny Clark inside. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, though. Lancaster graded well against the run as a rookie in 2018 (74.2 run defense grade), but he took a step back in a slightly larger role last season (57.2 overall grade on 442 defensive snaps). If the Packers’ other young interior defenders don’t take that next step, Lancaster could finish the season third in snaps at the position once again.

You can read the entire story here:

Aaron Jones is staying positive in search of that elusive second contract:

Packers safety Adrian Amos is an advocate for social change:

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari earns a spot on SI.com's 2010s All-Decade Underrated team (even though he was voted to his second Pro Bowl last season and has received multiple first- and second-team All-Pro honors).

SI.com's Nick Falato writes:

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay (2013-Present) Somehow, Bakhtiari fell to the fourth round in the 2013 NFL Draft, so he had a slow start at the beginning of the decade. However, he’s been incredibly effective blocking the blindside of Aaron Rodgers. I feel he’s been much more appreciated this past season, but it took a while. He's a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2016 and 2019) and is currently one of the best pass protectors in the game. His footwork and mirroring ability are among some of the best in the NFL, yet, you don't typically hear his name mentioned in the "best tackle in the league" debates. Green Bay extended Bakhtiari's contract in 2016, giving him a four-year, $46 million deal with $16.7 million guaranteed. He'll likely be receiving another considerable payday at the end of the year, as he'll be 29 years old by then.

BTW, former Packers defensive back Micah Hyde also makes the team. You can read the full story here:

You know about the superstars who made the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.



Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been a perennial pick on All-Under-25 teams, and NFL.com's Marc Sessler also bestows the honor on guard Elgton Jenkins after just one season:

ESPN's Rob Demovsky likes what the Packers have done on offense during the offseason:

Better, worse or the same? Answers on Packers' offense might surprise.



Bryan Bulaga departed from Green Bay with a bit of an empty feeling:

#Chargers OL Bryan Bulaga says that, based on the talent the Packers had during his time there, he's surprised they didn't reach another Super Bowl.



If you think you saw former Packers coach Mike McCarthy in the Green Bay area recently, you may have:

The legend of Taysom Hill keeps growing:

And finally: Aaron Jones has been getting it done off the field as well:

