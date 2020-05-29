CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss how A.J. Dillon's arrival will affect the RB workload and how he might impact Aaron Jones' future in Green Bay. Packers News

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers receiver James Jones predicting that Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL's MVP award in response to the drafting of Jordan Love.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Aaron Rodgers wins MVP this year, man," Jones said Thursday on the "Pat McAfee Show." "He's a guy who's always going to accept a challenge, man; he's going to always rise to the occasion, man, and now you have a guy (picked) in the first round who's eventually going to have to play. ... When you take a guy in the first round, they are going to want to see him play before his contract is up. And Aaron Rodgers knows that, he was one of those guys that was drafted in the first round and had those opportunities.

"So he knows ... to push that back, you have to play at a high level. And I believe Aaron Rodgers is going to come out and he will win MVP this year. He's going to have a chip on his shoulder ... he's a perfectionist, I've been around the guy for a very long time and he's a competitor. He's going to want to show the world that this is my team, this is my job for a very long time, man."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after a playoff win over Seattle in January. (Photo: William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

Rodgers won the MVP award in 2011 and again in 2014.

You can hear more from Jones talking about Rodgers and Love here:

"I believe @AaronRodgers12 is going to come out and he will win MVP this year he's going to have a chip on his shoulder"@89JonesNTAF on the #Packers draft decisions and upcoming season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVEpic.twitter.com/8DTNXke2tM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed what his relationship with Rodgers has been like since the drafting of Love during an appearance Thursday with ESPN Wisconsin's "Wilde & Tausch Show."

“I think you're always working on that relationship, no matter who you pick," LaFleur said. "We talk four times a week whenever we get those opportunities to meet in those (virtual) individual meetings, and I feel really good about where we're at. We both understand that this is a business. When that whole thing went down it was just one of those situations where there were a couple of guys targeted (in the first round) that had just previously been picked and Jordan was the next guy on the board, and so we went with the best player at the time."

Regarding Love, LaFleur said the inability to work with him directly in person makes it difficult to judge the young quarterback's progress.

"Anytime with a young quarterback, there's so much to learn," LaFleur said. "Obviously you'd love to have him in the building so you can put him through the proper fundamentals. ... So we have got to try to show him as many good examples of what it looks like because the challenge is he's going out on his own and working those different techniques and fundamentals but you're not there to be able to correct him or just show him the right way. So we've got to present as much to him so he can get that good visual so that he can go out there and replicate that."

LaFleur also recognized the Packers' need for more big plays on offense:

"If you look back at last season, one area we really need to improve upon is creating more explosive plays," LaFleur said."I think it does start with the play calling, maybe taking a few more chances to try to help generate those plays down the field. Typically, if you’re getting explosives, you’ve got a much better chance at scoring points.”

Here's more on the Packers' explosive-play numbers via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire:

Matt LaFleur: Packers must create more explosive plays in 2020 https://t.co/2R2yiZQDBC — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) May 28, 2020

LaFleur has made some significant adjustments to his coaching staff since the end of the 2019 season:

LaFleur and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine spoke recently about some of the additions and promotions. https://t.co/IOKdJW9Pjk — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 29, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes that the Packers have room for improvement on defense:

Better, worse or the same? Packers' D looks the same, which isn't great https://t.co/uxCEnmua5d — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 28, 2020

The fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick was tabled by NFL owners, but some rules changes were approved:

#NFL owners didn't approve a radical onside kick alternative Thursday but did tweak some other rules. @ByMikeJones breaks it down: https://t.co/CQDVazFfoY — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) May 28, 2020

Another good idea goes to waste, writes SI.com's Conor Orr:

NFL owners voted down the 4th-and-15 alternative to the onside kick.@ConorOrr writes about how much brain power goes to waste, as the NFL works to come up with great idea proposals that never see the light of day https://t.co/lnlaFZpCel — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 28, 2020

Sooner or later, the NFL is going to face some difficult labor issues:

NFL fans should be paying attention to what's happening in baseball, because something similar is almost certain to happen in the NFL. Owners are expecting a difficult conversation with the NFLPA at some point about lost 2020 revenue and what the owners call "sharing the pain." https://t.co/AdR3uGDMZz — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 28, 2020

Lions tackle Taylor Decker addresses the possibility of playing football during the pandemic:

Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker 'not really worried about' playing during pandemic https://t.co/pOEjdEngny via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 29, 2020

And finally:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Neither is from Wisconsin, but these two 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' competitors hit it off over the Packers https://t.co/Ksz5MQ8iNR#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 28, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt