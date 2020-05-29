Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss how A.J. Dillon's arrival will affect the RB workload and how he might impact Aaron Jones' future in Green Bay. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with former Packers receiver James Jones predicting that Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL's MVP award in response to the drafting of Jordan Love.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Aaron Rodgers wins MVP this year, man," Jones said Thursday on the "Pat McAfee Show." "He's a guy who's always going to accept a challenge, man; he's going to always rise to the occasion, man, and now you have a guy (picked) in the first round who's eventually going to have to play. ... When you take a guy in the first round, they are going to want to see him play before his contract is up. And Aaron Rodgers knows that, he was one of those guys that was drafted in the first round and had those opportunities.
"So he knows ... to push that back, you have to play at a high level. And I believe Aaron Rodgers is going to come out and he will win MVP this year. He's going to have a chip on his shoulder ... he's a perfectionist, I've been around the guy for a very long time and he's a competitor. He's going to want to show the world that this is my team, this is my job for a very long time, man."
Rodgers won the MVP award in 2011 and again in 2014.
You can hear more from Jones talking about Rodgers and Love here:
Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed what his relationship with Rodgers has been like since the drafting of Love during an appearance Thursday with ESPN Wisconsin's "Wilde & Tausch Show."
“I think you're always working on that relationship, no matter who you pick," LaFleur said. "We talk four times a week whenever we get those opportunities to meet in those (virtual) individual meetings, and I feel really good about where we're at. We both understand that this is a business. When that whole thing went down it was just one of those situations where there were a couple of guys targeted (in the first round) that had just previously been picked and Jordan was the next guy on the board, and so we went with the best player at the time."
Regarding Love, LaFleur said the inability to work with him directly in person makes it difficult to judge the young quarterback's progress.
"Anytime with a young quarterback, there's so much to learn," LaFleur said. "Obviously you'd love to have him in the building so you can put him through the proper fundamentals. ... So we have got to try to show him as many good examples of what it looks like because the challenge is he's going out on his own and working those different techniques and fundamentals but you're not there to be able to correct him or just show him the right way. So we've got to present as much to him so he can get that good visual so that he can go out there and replicate that."
LaFleur also recognized the Packers' need for more big plays on offense:
"If you look back at last season, one area we really need to improve upon is creating more explosive plays," LaFleur said."I think it does start with the play calling, maybe taking a few more chances to try to help generate those plays down the field. Typically, if you’re getting explosives, you’ve got a much better chance at scoring points.”
Here's more on the Packers' explosive-play numbers via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire:
LaFleur has made some significant adjustments to his coaching staff since the end of the 2019 season:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes that the Packers have room for improvement on defense:
The fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick was tabled by NFL owners, but some rules changes were approved:
Another good idea goes to waste, writes SI.com's Conor Orr:
Sooner or later, the NFL is going to face some difficult labor issues:
Lions tackle Taylor Decker addresses the possibility of playing football during the pandemic:
And finally:
Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments