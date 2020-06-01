CLOSE

Green Bay police officers listen to instructions at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Road during protests downtown after midnight on June 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

We'll start with Packers receiver Davante Adams addressing in a series of tweets Sunday the nationwide protests over the killing last week of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody:

Since when does one issue disparage another?? Obviously all lives matter but right now BLACK lives are the ones being taken by law enforcement left and right. This is about human rights not just equality. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 1, 2020

We fighting a war that I’m not sure we will ever come out ontop of but I know I and hopefully everybody with the right mindset will keep fighting for equality. I’m optimistic things will be better one day. Constantly praying for it ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾🙏🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 31, 2020

Not every response to this continued injustice and racism has been 100% positive and productive...but until my people stop being murdered by those paid to protect and serve for simply being black I’m focused on that. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 31, 2020

Former and current Packers spoke out about the national unrest, and Jim Owczarski has the story:

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports writes that revisionist history is underway in Green Bay after coach Matt LaFleur said last week on ESPN Wisconsin that the Packers drafted Jordan Love only after a couple of other players they were eyeing were no longer available and the Utah State quarterback was the best choice left on their board.

"It was just one of those situations where there were a couple of guys targeted that had just been previously picked and Jordan was the next guy on the board, and so we went with the best player at the time," LaFleur said on the "Wilde & Tausch" show.

La Canfora writes:

Huh? Poor Packers! I really feel awful for them. They just got stuck and had to follow their board. Had no choice! They were stuck! Any team – with a generational quarterback already under contract for four more years through his 30s – would have done the same thing! What else could they have done, guys and gals? Aw shucks! ... No, what actually happened was they moved up to take a QB to replace Aaron Rodgers with a quarterback who most teams I talked to did not have a first-round grade on. No one fell to them; this wasn't Rodgers 2.0. They moved up to, if anything, reach for the younger, cheaper guy to take over for Rodgers when they don't want to pay him $34M a year anymore to manage games for them in a risk-averse offense. That's the deal. Just own it, guys. This wasn't some predicament you fell into. This wasn't a passive, path-of-least resistance decision. This was you putting Rodgers on the clock for two more seasons and making a massive organizational shift to the point that now the development of Love is the most paramount element in the entire franchise. This was one of the most significant decisions in the history of the storied franchise. Don't try to couch it as anything less.

You can read La Canfora's entire column here:

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk also struggled with LaFleur's logic:

Former Washington executive Charley Casserly thinks he knows why the Packers drafted Love:

Packers coaches set to return to Lambeau Field facilities:

Packers get some salary-cap flexibility:

Undrafted free-agent linebacker Krys Barnes is a childhood friend of Jordan Love's who hopes to earn a spot with the Packers:

Another draft pick is in the fold:

NFL.com's Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to show how Aaron Jones has evolved into one of the league's most explosive running backs.

Shook writes:

5. Aaron Jones, Packers Runs of 10-plus yards: 25. 10-plus run pct: 10.6. 15-plus mph pct: 22.5. Jones arrives after a gap filled by runners who fell short of the requirement for those on this list to have posted at least 20 runs of 10-plus yards, but that's not an indication of ineffectiveness on Jones' part. His numbers are very similar to those of Cook -- and it's no coincidence that the Packers finally used Jones properly last season, with everyone reaping the benefits. Jones' greatest success came inside the tackles; he tied for the NFL lead with 10 touchdowns on inside runs and averaged 4.1 yards per rush on runs inside the tackles in the red zone (most in the NFL among those with a minimum of 15 such runs). His 53 runs on which he hit 15-plus mph were the fourth-most in the NFL. Perhaps no play better captured Jones' explosiveness than his 56-yard touchdown run -- "American Pharoah at the Belmont!" -- to ice Green Bay's key win over Minnesota in Week 16 last season. He broke open that game with the kind of rumble he's poised to post many more of in 2020.

You can find the entire story here:

And finally:

