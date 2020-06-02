CLOSE

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls down a first down reception on third down against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Ugo Amadi (28) late in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional round playoff football game Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NBC Sports' Peter King compiling his annual NFL offseason power rankings and placing the Packers fairly far down at No. 12, below such teams as the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Raiders, Cowboys and Vikings.

King writes:

12. Green Bay (14-4, lost NFC Championship 34-20 to San Francisco) Eyebrow-raising over/under bet of the 2020 NFL teams (to me): Green Bay came out of the chute at 8.5 wins, and is now, depending on the book, at 9 or 9.5. Interesting, after the Pack went 13-3 in Matt LaFleur’s first regular season. It’s probably because the Packers used many of the nine lives last year—nine of their 14 victories (including 28-23 over Seattle in the playoffs) were one-score games. But you could also say that a supremely motivated Aaron Rodgers (perhaps out to stick it to GM Brian Gutekunst for drafting his supposed heir, Jordan Love, in the first round this year) will be better in year two under LaFleur than the 62-percent passer he was in 2019. The strangest thing of the Packers’ offseason, to me, wasn’t picking a young passer. It was ignoring the receiver position (other than picking up the marginal Devin Funchess). I think Green Bay will regret passing on Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman or a number of other wideouts from a rich crop late in round one, but we shall see. Gutekunst told me has great faith in the returning Alan Lazard, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to play alongside Davante Adams, but they haven’t proven to be stalwarts yet. Gutekunst—give him credit—did hit two defensive home runs last season with linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith (25.5 combined sacks) in free agency. Those signings mean Rodgers doesn’t have to put up crazy numbers. I feel good about Green Bay being a playoff team, but we’ll see if they have enough firepower to compete with the explosive teams of the league.

You can read King's entire Football Morning in America column here:

Some power-ranking surprises (Bucs 5th? Raiders 8th?!) take a back seat in my latest column.



Our country is at a crossroads.



Football Morning In America is now live: https://t.co/nPiRxnqicApic.twitter.com/5TP7Gd6vVR — Peter King (@peter_king) June 1, 2020

Center Corey Linsley and safety Adrian Amos were among Packers players expressing their thoughts on the nationwide protests:

I have a general disdain for social media and the fake bullshit it promulgates. But after hearing @Big_Mountain77 and Yosh Nijman talk in our virtual meeting, I want to express myself through this channel and hope it does some good. pic.twitter.com/HlbmOsxkSw — Corey Linsley (@Linsley71) June 1, 2020

There are a lot of figures in the different communities fighting to better our cities .. starting programs creating and funding .. people fighting for rights and better lives not just fighting against racism.. it’s not only A cry out now .. it’s that now this cry is on CNN. — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) June 1, 2020

Green Bay stands to benefit from the need to conduct a virtual offseason program, given the Packers' lineup stability compared to their NFC North rivals. Beat writers Ryan Wood and Jim Owczarski debate the issue:

For subscribers: Every team is different, with its own set of needs it must get out of the offseason program. https://t.co/BeRpjKiaqF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 2, 2020

The Packers signed another of their nine 2020 draft picks:

#Packers announce they signed 6th-round OL Simon Stepaniak, the third player from their 2020 draft class who has signed. Stepaniak joins seventh rounders Vernon Scott and Jonathan Garvin. Still six drafted rookies to go. pic.twitter.com/z4iyIrDlUA — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 1, 2020

Tom Oates weighs in on Mike Pettine's Packers defense for the Wisconsin State Journal:

Column: Pettine needs to find a way to use all of his talent. #Packershttps://t.co/mFje9xP6A3 — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) May 31, 2020

We're 100 days from the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season, and so many questions remain unanswered:

With 100 days until the still-scheduled start of the NFL season, @SeifertESPN has a look at some of the questions still to be answered: https://t.co/aCfShbRyNY — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) June 2, 2020

The scope of the NFL's TV advertising money isn't cut and dried:

Advertisers are facing tough decisions on whether and when to buy time during NFL games in 2020 https://t.co/CcjXTMV5my — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2020

And finally:

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt