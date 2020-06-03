CLOSE

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with coach Matt LaFleur during a 2019 rout of the Raiders.

How "committed" are the Packers to Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback? Not as much as we thought, apparently, given the selection of Jordan Love in the first round. But according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Rodgers-Packers marriage remains one of the strongest between starting QBs and their teams.

As Graziano writes, this is a purely dollars-and-cents analysis of how committed each team is to its starter and how hard or easy it would be for them to move on if circumstances dictated that they must or should. Using this criteria, Rodgers remains one of the NFL's 10 most secure quarterbacks:

10. Green Bay Packers Starter: Aaron Rodgers | Signed through: 2023

Tier: Clock is ticking | Ranking in tier: No. 1 Contract: Four-year, $134 million extension signed in August 2018, including $78.7 million guaranteed at signing. We had Rodgers in the "locked-in vet" tier last year. But something happened in April that changed his circumstances. That something was the Packers' selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the draft. As Rodgers admitted in a conference call two weeks ago, this makes it far less likely he finishes his career in Green Bay. The structure of Rodgers' contract, which includes a $6.8 million roster bonus due on the third day of the 2021 league year, make the permutations complicated. Suffice it to say that there would be a trade market for him, as he's scheduled to earn around $25 million a year over the final three years of his deal. But the dead-money charges involved make it more likely the Packers trade him in 2022 than 2021. If they want out next year, they could save some cap hit by making him a post-June 1 cut. Figure he has two more years left in Green Bay, unless the team wins big in the meantime and Love doesn't develop the way it hopes. But if 2020 doesn't go well and Love does advance quickly, Rodgers could be playing elsewhere as soon as 2021.

We made an adjustment to our QB commitment rankings after a helpful reader pointed out a mistake in our Carson Wentz calculations. Wentz moves up four spots. Full list here: https://t.co/JRwgyalrYp — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 29, 2020

So the Packers will not be having joint practices with the Cleveland Browns during training camp, as planned:

In addition to training camps being conducted only at club facilities unless not feasible, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs tonight that to mitigate exposure risks, the league and union have agreed no joint practices will be permitted this year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2020

Looks like minicamp will be a no-go, as well:

Source: NFL players not expected to return to team facilities until training camp - via @ESPN App https://t.co/8IKPwlE7vg — Heather Burns (@hburns33) June 3, 2020

The Packers postponed scheduled media interviews in observance of #BlackoutTuesday:

The movement was designed to shutter social media activity for a day of reflection on the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/VBFztYUB7c — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 2, 2020

Rodgers was among Packers players making a #BlackoutTuesday statement on Instagram in protest over George Floyd's death and racial inequality:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Packers sent out a tweet:

Packers right tackle Billy Turner gets his message across:

🤟🏾✌🏾☮️#peacebethejourney ☮️✌🏾🤟🏾

My skin should not threaten you.

My hair shouldn’t scare you.

My Fate should not be Murder.. https://t.co/BsQ6dLduvU — Billy Turner (@Big_Mountain77) June 2, 2020

The NFL could have the kind of labor issues that baseball is confronting over games possibly played without fans:

NFL floats possibility of asking players' union for salary givebacks https://t.co/YazYSvY5WH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 2, 2020

And finally: Do any of these rule-change proposals sound appealing?

.@ConorOrr's five NFL rule changes he'd like to see:



🏈 The 4th-and-15 onside kick alternative

🏈 More exciting OT and extra point ideas

🏈 Timeouts carry over

🏈 Getting rid of the green dot communicationhttps://t.co/TuIZyfSlL9 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) June 2, 2020

