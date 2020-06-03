CLOSE

Former Packers defensive back Demetri Goodson is joining Green Bay's front office. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are rearranging their personnel department to replace college scout Charles Walls, who left last month to join the Cleveland Browns.

Brandian Ross will be relocated to scout the Southwest region, the area Walls vacated. Ross, who scouted the Midlands region the past two seasons, joined the Packers’ personnel department as a scouting intern in 2017.

The Packers’ 2020 draft class was heavy on prospects from his area, including Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (fifth round), Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (sixth) and Indiana offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak (sixth). Josiah Deguara, the Packers’ third-round fullback/tight end hybrid, also came from the Midlands area, playing college football at Cincinnati.

The Packers will fill the vacancy Ross leaves in the Midlands with Demetri Goodson, the team’s sixth-round pick in 2014. Goodson had a three-year career as a cornerback with the Packers, making three starts in 26 games. He was especially valuable on special teams, where he was a key contributor. Goodson spent last year as a scouting intern.

Walls had worked in the Packers’ personnel department since 2013. He left to accept a promotion with the Browns, who are under new general manager Andrew Berry.