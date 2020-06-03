CLOSE

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) joins quarterback Brett Hundley (7), tight end Richard Rodgers (82), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) and free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) in linking arms in solidarity during the national anthem before a game against Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to social media Wednesday to add his voice to the ongoing conversation regarding racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

Rodgers shared an image from a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Packers locked arms in a show of solidarity during the national anthem after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players had taken a knee in protest before games.

He added the text:

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action. #wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange #loveoverfear❤️ #solidarity #libertyandjusticeforall #all”

Before that game, Rodgers had asked fans to join the team in doing so.

Earlier Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in an interview with YahooFinace that he would still not support kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest.

Within the first hour after Rodgers posted, several teammates and former Packers players LeRoy Butler and Dorsey Levens supported the Green Bay quarterback in the comments or on their own Instagram story.

Packers safety Will Redmond was among those who expressed anger and dismay over Brees’ comments.

What Is this guy even talking about? the problem isn’t our military, flag or kneeling... it’s police brutality and social injustice in our country... see ya 9/27/20 boy https://t.co/yfDVO7kNEO — Will “Blazing” Redmond (@BlazingWill_) June 3, 2020

Redmond tweeted, “What Is this guy even talking about? the problem isn’t our military, flag or kneeling... it’s police brutality and social injustice in our country... see ya 9/27/20 boy”

The Packers are scheduled to play the Saints in New Orleans on Sept. 27.