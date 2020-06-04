CLOSE

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers tight end Martellus Bennett taking Aaron Rodgers to task on Twitter despite the Green Bay quarterback's Instagram post earlier Wednesday in support of the nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

This was Rodgers' post:

Jim Owczarski has more on what preceded Rodgers' post (including Saints quarterback Drew Brees telling YahooFinance that he would still not support kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest).

Aaron Rodgers shared an image from a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Packers locked arms in a show of solidarity during the national anthem. https://t.co/LUcGJTqvUS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 4, 2020

But Bennett, who had spent hours on Twitter blasting Brees and citing examples of perceived racism throughout the NFL, didn't spare his former teammate in a late-night tweet:

Aaron Rodgers “THEY have a battle for racial equality. That’s what THEY’RE trying to get a conversation started around.” Doesn’t sound like an ally sounds like a spectator. pic.twitter.com/kZQNyEkWMY — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Bennett wasn't done tweeting about his brief stay in Green Bay, which ended when the Packers cut him seven games into the 2017 season after he told team doctors he needed surgery to repair a shoulder injury and was unable to play:

He saw what I went thru while protesting in Green Bay. And protesting in Wisconsin is a wild experience. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Packers placed three players on Pro Football Focus' annual top 50 list for 2020 – and Rodgers wasn't one of them.

Here's who did make the list from Green Bay:

38. WR DAVANTE ADAMS There may be no finer route-runner in all of football than Davante Adams. When you stack up his PFF grades over the last two seasons, he also compares well to the best receivers in the league and has done that despite missing some time through injury. Just 12.2% of Adams’ targets over the past two seasons have been contested, which is the lowest rate of any receiver who plays predominantly outside, which just goes to show the elite-level separation he consistently generates. 42. T DAVID BAKHTIARI David Bakhtiari has been the gold standard of pass protection in the NFL at least since Joe Thomas retired, and likely even for a season or two before the future Hall of Famer walked away. He now has seven straight seasons with a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 85.0, and four straight with one of 89.9 or better. Bakhtiari also has one of the hardest pass-blocking responsibilities of any tackle: protecting for Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who holds the ball longer than almost all other passers. 44. DL KENNY CLARK Kenny Clark came into the league as something of a one-dimensional run-stuffing nose tackle, but he has developed into arguably the modern-day nose tackle prototype by becoming a fearsome pass-rusher on top of that. The 2019 season saw him post a career-high 62 total pressures (69 including playoff play) and 45 defensive stops, and it marked his second straight season with a pass-rushing grade of at least 87.0.

Six quarterbacks made the list over Rodgers: Patrick Mahomes (2), Russell Wilson (7), Lamar Jackson (8), Drew Brees (11), Tom Brady (24) and Deshaun Watson (43). You can find PFF's complete top-50 list here:

The 2020 PFF50 — PFF (@PFF) June 3, 2020

Even more surprising: Rodgers doesn't make this top-10 list of best-performing QBs under pressure, but Giants youngster Daniel Jones does? NFL.com's Nick Shook uses two measurements from Next Gen Stats in forming his list:

.@TheNickShook lines up the 10 best QBs under pressure in 2019. Was anyone cooler under fire than Ryan Tannehill? Where do Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr rank?https://t.co/OFI9z7cSz4pic.twitter.com/2il3sRbI1j — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 3, 2020

Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith sent an Instagram message of his own after Brees' remarks:

Rodgers and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett expressed faith in the team's receivers:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers like potential of much-maligned wide receivers group https://t.co/2zWfl1agAq#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) June 3, 2020

The Packers made a couple of promotions in their scouting ranks:

Peter Platten played a big role in the hiring of Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy:

Peter Platten, who helped steer Packers, dead at 80. https://t.co/Fgw5wDNAFo — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) June 3, 2020

The Lions have been putting football on the back burner this week to discuss personal experiences involving racism:

The Mike Daniels promotional campaign rolls on:

And finally ... the Bears have decided against letting the media hear from quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Thursday:

The Bears have canceled today’s interviews with QBs Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky, trading the Q-and-A sessions to a day to be named later.



Earlier in the week, I wrote about the 2020 shakeup to Trubisky’s world and a curiosity into how he sees it:https://t.co/24qjBK4PHT — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) June 4, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt