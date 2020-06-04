Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with former Packers tight end Martellus Bennett taking Aaron Rodgers to task on Twitter despite the Green Bay quarterback's Instagram post earlier Wednesday in support of the nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.
This was Rodgers' post:
Jim Owczarski has more on what preceded Rodgers' post (including Saints quarterback Drew Brees telling YahooFinance that he would still not support kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest).
But Bennett, who had spent hours on Twitter blasting Brees and citing examples of perceived racism throughout the NFL, didn't spare his former teammate in a late-night tweet:
Bennett wasn't done tweeting about his brief stay in Green Bay, which ended when the Packers cut him seven games into the 2017 season after he told team doctors he needed surgery to repair a shoulder injury and was unable to play:
Meanwhile, the Packers placed three players on Pro Football Focus' annual top 50 list for 2020 – and Rodgers wasn't one of them.
Here's who did make the list from Green Bay:
38. WR DAVANTE ADAMS
There may be no finer route-runner in all of football than Davante Adams. When you stack up his PFF grades over the last two seasons, he also compares well to the best receivers in the league and has done that despite missing some time through injury. Just 12.2% of Adams’ targets over the past two seasons have been contested, which is the lowest rate of any receiver who plays predominantly outside, which just goes to show the elite-level separation he consistently generates.
42. T DAVID BAKHTIARI
David Bakhtiari has been the gold standard of pass protection in the NFL at least since Joe Thomas retired, and likely even for a season or two before the future Hall of Famer walked away. He now has seven straight seasons with a PFF pass-blocking grade of at least 85.0, and four straight with one of 89.9 or better. Bakhtiari also has one of the hardest pass-blocking responsibilities of any tackle: protecting for Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who holds the ball longer than almost all other passers.
44. DL KENNY CLARK
Kenny Clark came into the league as something of a one-dimensional run-stuffing nose tackle, but he has developed into arguably the modern-day nose tackle prototype by becoming a fearsome pass-rusher on top of that. The 2019 season saw him post a career-high 62 total pressures (69 including playoff play) and 45 defensive stops, and it marked his second straight season with a pass-rushing grade of at least 87.0.
Six quarterbacks made the list over Rodgers: Patrick Mahomes (2), Russell Wilson (7), Lamar Jackson (8), Drew Brees (11), Tom Brady (24) and Deshaun Watson (43). You can find PFF's complete top-50 list here:
Even more surprising: Rodgers doesn't make this top-10 list of best-performing QBs under pressure, but Giants youngster Daniel Jones does? NFL.com's Nick Shook uses two measurements from Next Gen Stats in forming his list:
Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith sent an Instagram message of his own after Brees' remarks:
Rodgers and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett expressed faith in the team's receivers:
The Packers made a couple of promotions in their scouting ranks:
Peter Platten played a big role in the hiring of Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy:
The Lions have been putting football on the back burner this week to discuss personal experiences involving racism:
The Mike Daniels promotional campaign rolls on:
And finally ... the Bears have decided against letting the media hear from quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Thursday:
