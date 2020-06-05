CLOSE

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur embraces wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. September 15, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S)

We'll start with ESPN's NFL experts compiling a list of the six biggest missed opportunities of the offseason. Kevin Seifert goes with an obvious one: The Packers' failure to bring in an impact wide receiver.

Seifert writes:

The Green Bay Packers still need a wide receiver It's no secret that coach Matt LaFleur believes strongly in the run game. And a balanced offense will help any quarterback. But the Packers appear set to enter another season with Davante Adams as their only dynamic pass-catcher. The Packers bid farewell to Geronimo Allison -- who ranked third last season among Green Bay wide receivers with 34 receptions -- signed oft-injured free agent Devin Funchess and then did not select a single receiver from the heralded 2020 draft class. Barring massive leaps from the likes of Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be asked to shoulder too much of the burden to achieve a really productive passing game.

The Packers posted a powerful video Thursday calling for social justice, and backed that up by pledging large donations to worthy causes:

#Packers President Mark Murphy doesn’t hold back in this statement, following this morning’s video from the team. “We condemn the systemic racism that has existed forever in this country.” pic.twitter.com/zCjINneBqX — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 4, 2020

Aaron Rodgers' tweet about the video was perfect:

Packers kicker Mason Crosby praised Rodgers for his friendship and leadership role in developing the social justice video during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

#Packers@crosbykicks2 chats about playing with @AaronRodgers12



"I can't say enough about Aaron as a teammate as a friend. The support and stuff that he's shown me I try to repay that but it's like what do I do 'great job you threw 4 touchdowns' and go pat him on the back" pic.twitter.com/4BwYilQAH0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 4, 2020

Packers receiver Davante Adams takes part in this riveting Black Lives Matter video, along with fellow NFL stars Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham, Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Young.:

NFL stars came together to release this video, which asks the league to:



◼️ condemn racism and systematic oppression

◼️ admit fault in silencing players from peacefully protesting

◼️ state its belief that Black lives matter



(via @saquon) pic.twitter.com/N0pRltleic — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 5, 2020

Packers executive Andrew Brandt talks about what he used to tell black players coming to Green Bay:

Often got this question in recruiting players to Green Bay: “Any black people up there besides players?” I had to be honest: “Well, no. But I’m Jewish, no Jews here either. But we all get along.” https://t.co/cnhztD3XUr — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 4, 2020

Colts general manager Chris Ballard gets emotional talking about racial inequality:

Colts GM Chris Ballard opens up — in an impassioned, sometimes-tearful 15-minute speech on the state of racial inequality in our country. This follows two days of meetings w/ players and staff that opened his eyes like never before.



Some of his most powerful words below: pic.twitter.com/E2rhir9Pu7 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 4, 2020

And an interesting reaction:

Good for Chris but I’m always stunned to learn that GMs/scouts are behind on this stuff. If you spend *decades* diving into the family backgrounds of 200+ prospects per year, how on earth do you avoid having a firm understanding of the depths of American racial inequality? https://t.co/Ae4c08wAbB — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) June 4, 2020

More from former Packers tight end Martellus Bennett:

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett rips league for being "racist," takes Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Vic Fangio and other white quarterbacks to task in Twitter tirade: https://t.co/SREAnZqLQ5 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) June 4, 2020

The NFL is set to allow coaches back into team facilities Friday:

Teams can increase employee count on site to 100, now to include coaches. #Packershttps://t.co/00u4P3UXJT — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) June 4, 2020

NFL.com's Marc Sessler lists his 10 all-time favorite players, and what kind of list would it be without the Gunslinger?

Brett Favre Quarterback; Atlanta Falcons (1991), Green Bay Packers (1992-2007), New York Jets (2008), Minnesota Vikings (2009-2010) What to utter about Favre that we don't already know? He changed the quarterback position from the inside out with a fountain of towering deep shots, magical escape acts and game-altering plays drawn up in the dirt. More personally, Favre served as an anchoring force when the Browns moved to Baltimore and left me minus a team to root for from '96 through '98. Instead of rising and falling with one club's result, I spent Sundays surveying the league through a wider lens. I kept focusing on Favre, though, who specialized in lighting up sports bars with last-minute wonderment. During a trio of seasons when I could have justified walking away from a league that saw my childhood team zapped into dark matter, Favre only magnified and nurtured my love for the sport.

.@MarcSessler reveals his 10 favorite players he's laid eyes on since his NFL fandom began in the mid-1980s, a wide-ranging list that includes former Jets WR Al Toon and the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Bradyhttps://t.co/2dKBMrwhgUpic.twitter.com/3Efha93xTf — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 4, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at how the Packers' offense can become more explosive without adding much in the way of playmakers:

And for those still interested in football ...



Making the Packers' offense more explosive is one of coach Matt LaFleur's priorities in Year 2.



How do they do it without the addition of many -- or any -- new playmakers?



That's up to LaFleur.



Story: https://t.co/mSC2BhlZmf — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 4, 2020

Bill Huber of SI.com looks at what's behind Next Gen Stats and the NFL's data revolution, including methods for detailing the spin rate of passes thrown by Rodgers and Jordan Love:

In scouting lingo, talented QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love can really spin the football.



Thanks to @ZebraSports and its RFID chips in shoulder pads and the ball, that spin (and just about everything else) can be detailed in new and creative ways.https://t.co/eHFya7aWZY — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) June 3, 2020

After being pushed down all the way to No. 12 in Peter King's offseason rankings, the Packers get much more respect from longtime NFL scribe Rich Gosselin:

5. Green Bay Packers. Franchise QB Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy with Green Bay's first-round draft pick – QB Jordan Love, who becomes the heir apparent. His concern is understandable. The Packers reached the NFC title game last season and spending a first-round pick on a backup wasn’t going to help them take the next step. But Rodgers should be happy with second-round draft pick A.J. Dillon, who rushed for almost 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns at Boston College last season. The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2014 – and the threat of a rushing attack should heighten Rodgers’ effectiveness as a passer. Green Bay fielded a below-average defense last season and that unit took a hit with the departure of inside linebacker Blake Martinez, the NFL’s third-leading tackler in 2019 with 155.

Rick Gosselin’s offseason NFL rankings...and it all starts with KC: https://t.co/Sx6Idiz2rn — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) June 3, 2020

The Packers fail to earn a spot in the "Schein Nine" on NFL.com:

Broncos, Colts, Bills among nine NFL bandwagons to hop aboard in 2020 (via @AdamSchein)https://t.co/PEIU6mKLWMpic.twitter.com/5FORkEzTV2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 4, 2020

And finally ... this says a lot about the state of the Vikings:

Kirk Cousins: Most valuable Vikings player of the past decade per PFF WAR pic.twitter.com/5PgHdWd1e3 — PFF (@PFF) June 4, 2020