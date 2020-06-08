CLOSE

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Za'Darius Smith earning a starting berth at edge rusher on Cynthia Frelund's All-Analytics Team at NFL.com.

Frelund analyzes each player's individual contribution metric, a numerical value that adds (or subtracts) each player's impact on his team's ability to win games, for every snap. The goal is "to better understand player value by capturing production in context, such as down and distance, score and time, type of play called and opponent faced."

Frelund writes:

Za'Darius Smith Green Bay Packers · Seasons: 5 No one had more quarterback pressures in 2019 than Smith's 71, per Next Gen Stats. NGS also shows that he was able to pressure opposing QBs at the second-highest overall rate in the NFL (14.8%) among those with a minimum of 250 pass rushes. Smith lined up on the edge and in the interior, and this versatility boosted his win contribution overall.

You can read the entire story here:

NFL All-Analytics Team: @cfrelund assembles an all-star roster of analytics monsters from the 2019 season. Who joins reigning MVP Lamar Jackson on the squad?https://t.co/R3HX0Yjg8Spic.twitter.com/BokKzU71jK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 5, 2020

An inside look via Olivia Reiner at what went down in the Packers offensive line virtual meeting on the subject of racism:

When the Packers convened for meetings one week after George Floyd's death, the team pushed their playbooks aside. https://t.co/8LwP1IrGPe — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 8, 2020

The Packers coaches put their priorities in the right place during a turbulent time:

Packers putting football in 'back seat' to focus on need for social and policy reform. https://t.co/DCPQMBD68w — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 5, 2020

Rashan Gary believes mastering the little things will pay off big, via Jim Owczarski:

Standing up in the defense and learning how to drop and play coverage were the biggest adjustments for Gary coming out of Michigan. https://t.co/mrn5d2benM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 5, 2020

The NFL took a bold stand:

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChangepic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

... but how will the NFL owners respond?

The NFL's owners are on the clock, writes @ByMikeJones. https://t.co/QLCikN2GB3 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 7, 2020

Former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham shares his personal experience with racial issues:

I am a BLACK man. Black dad. White mom. Not black when you want me to be or white when you want me to be. I shouldn’t have to choose. I am who I am. I build... I don’t tear down other BLACK MEN. I have felt the pain… https://t.co/kB8cPieevw — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) June 6, 2020

Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about what we can expect when the the Packers are finally back on the field:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Matt LaFleur is prepping for an on-time start to training camp and plans to bring rookies in a week early. But what will it look like after a "virtual" offseason? Not even the #Packers head coach knows for sure. https://t.co/YsU5hZcnyG — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) June 7, 2020

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports kicks off his annual series on the "30 Most Important Packers" with a look at erratic wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

My annual series on the '30 Most Important #Packers' begins today at @ForbesSports with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. https://t.co/NBGsQ5JRgz — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 7, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky talks to former Packers defensive tackle Santana Dotson, who attended the same Houston school as George Floyd:

“Everybody says the system is broke, but I would dare to say the system is working exactly how some want it to work. ... The marginalized communities are paying for it.”



— Santana Dotson, who shares an alma mater with George Floydhttps://t.co/L3iFZ9737L — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 5, 2020

And finally:

Randall Cobb's house was nice. Bryan Bulaga's is nicer, I think, and it's for sale since Bulaga's off to Los Angeles to play tackle for the Chargers. #Packershttps://t.co/SxJuvdJ0vf — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) June 5, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt