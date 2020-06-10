CLOSE
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal picking a "homegrown player" from each NFC team who could make "an enormous impact by taking a leap in his development" during the 2020 season. His pick for the Packers: safety Darnell Savage.

Rosenthal writes:

Playing nearly every snap when healthy as a rookie, Savage may have guessed right a few too many times early. That early success led to some overaggressiveness that occasionally cost him during the rest of a rookie year, when he played nearly 1,000 snaps. Logging that much time as a rookie free safety is bound to be a learning process, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has a good history of getting the most out of his safeties. A second-year jump from Savage would help the Packers' secondary play to its potential.

You can read the whole story here:

And here's the AFC version:

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari talked Tuesday about working out at Clay Matthews' house:

As they announced a month ago, the Packers sent out two face masks to each of their season-ticket holders, but with no hint as to whether fans will be allowed to attend games:

Ryan Wood looks at how Packers coach Matt LaFleur is dealing with an offseason full of uncertainty:

A closer look at a nine-page NFL document outlines club facility protocols for 2020, restricting access to certain specific areas  including the locker room, practice fields, playing fields:

The NFL's strict guidelines raise more questions than they answer:

Another issue is that everything goes out the window on game day:

Tramon Williams remains unsigned, presumably on a stand-by basis should the Packers encounter any injuries in their secondary:

While the Packers and Aaron Jones continue talking about a new contract, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is threatening a holdout (but here's why we should pump the brakes on that):

Indeed, history shows we're likely to see Cook get a new deal:

The Bears are feeling good about their offseason program:

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports counts down his 30 "Most Important" Packers:

Expect to see plenty of kneeling on NFL sidelines, writes Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com:

Good news about a good guy and former Packers scout:

And finally:

