We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal picking a "homegrown player" from each NFC team who could make "an enormous impact by taking a leap in his development" during the 2020 season. His pick for the Packers: safety Darnell Savage.
Rosenthal writes:
Playing nearly every snap when healthy as a rookie, Savage may have guessed right a few too many times early. That early success led to some overaggressiveness that occasionally cost him during the rest of a rookie year, when he played nearly 1,000 snaps. Logging that much time as a rookie free safety is bound to be a learning process, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has a good history of getting the most out of his safeties. A second-year jump from Savage would help the Packers' secondary play to its potential.
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari talked Tuesday about working out at Clay Matthews' house:
As they announced a month ago, the Packers sent out two face masks to each of their season-ticket holders, but with no hint as to whether fans will be allowed to attend games:
Ryan Wood looks at how Packers coach Matt LaFleur is dealing with an offseason full of uncertainty:
A closer look at a nine-page NFL document outlines club facility protocols for 2020, restricting access to certain specific areas including the locker room, practice fields, playing fields:
The NFL's strict guidelines raise more questions than they answer:
Another issue is that everything goes out the window on game day:
Tramon Williams remains unsigned, presumably on a stand-by basis should the Packers encounter any injuries in their secondary:
While the Packers and Aaron Jones continue talking about a new contract, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is threatening a holdout (but here's why we should pump the brakes on that):
Indeed, history shows we're likely to see Cook get a new deal:
The Bears are feeling good about their offseason program:
Rob Reischel of ForbesSports counts down his 30 "Most Important" Packers:
Expect to see plenty of kneeling on NFL sidelines, writes Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com:
Good news about a good guy and former Packers scout:
