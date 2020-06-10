CLOSE

Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage runs with the ball after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Photo: Adam Hunger, AP)

We'll start with NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal picking a "homegrown player" from each NFC team who could make "an enormous impact by taking a leap in his development" during the 2020 season. His pick for the Packers: safety Darnell Savage.

Rosenthal writes:

Playing nearly every snap when healthy as a rookie, Savage may have guessed right a few too many times early. That early success led to some overaggressiveness that occasionally cost him during the rest of a rookie year, when he played nearly 1,000 snaps. Logging that much time as a rookie free safety is bound to be a learning process, and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has a good history of getting the most out of his safeties. A second-year jump from Savage would help the Packers' secondary play to its potential.

You can read the whole story here:

.@greggrosenthal looks at one key homegrown player on each NFC team who could make a BIG difference in 2020. Can Leighton Vander Esch stay healthy? Will Dwayne Haskins make the leap?https://t.co/NMk2b6qUgjpic.twitter.com/AGtqMXIVC8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 9, 2020

And here's the AFC version:

The focus every offseason is inevitably on what's changed, but the biggest area of growth typically comes from within. @greggrosenthal identifies one homegrown player on every AFC roster who can make an enormous difference by taking the next step.https://t.co/TX1dB8SU0cpic.twitter.com/puQb135Wje — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 8, 2020

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari talked Tuesday about working out at Clay Matthews' house:

With the final season of his four-year, $48 million contract looming, Bakhtiari is positioned for a big payday with his third contract. https://t.co/hh2Wg52Tij — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 9, 2020

As they announced a month ago, the Packers sent out two face masks to each of their season-ticket holders, but with no hint as to whether fans will be allowed to attend games:

We paid for both of our 2020 season ticket accounts on June 1st and received two envelopes from the Packers. Each contained two face masks with Packers logos (two per each Green and Gold package). Yet to be decided is just how a season would take place. pic.twitter.com/YOdJdka1WK — Packerville, U.S.A. (@Packerville) June 9, 2020

Ryan Wood looks at how Packers coach Matt LaFleur is dealing with an offseason full of uncertainty:

Even with technology making the world smaller than ever, there’s nothing like having everyone together, inside the same room. https://t.co/wCnFUCB70n — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 9, 2020

A closer look at a nine-page NFL document outlines club facility protocols for 2020, restricting access to certain specific areas including the locker room, practice fields, playing fields:

The NFL shares with its teams a detailed set of initial guidelines for facility access and maintenance during the pandemic, once the players return to work https://t.co/x43BGFfUFl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 8, 2020

The NFL's strict guidelines raise more questions than they answer:

The NFL is pushing ahead with plans to bring players back to team facilities, as it should. But those plans come with strict guidelines that give us an idea just how difficult it’s going to be to keep everyone safe this fall https://t.co/w10KAz0Hsx via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 8, 2020

Another issue is that everything goes out the window on game day:

NFL protocols on distancing in locker rooms may work for home teams but good luck with visiting locker rooms. Visiting team is - sometimes purposefully - usually shoehorned into uncomfortably small spaces. Has been part of the game, competitive edge for home team. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 9, 2020

Tramon Williams remains unsigned, presumably on a stand-by basis should the Packers encounter any injuries in their secondary:

Little old Me? Ha. Not bad, not bad! https://t.co/ZEwarhyyDc — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) June 8, 2020

While the Packers and Aaron Jones continue talking about a new contract, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is threatening a holdout (but here's why we should pump the brakes on that):

Hold off on a holdout: New CBA makes it "virtually prohibitive" for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to not report (via @TomPelissero)https://t.co/EVb6F4fjm8pic.twitter.com/mFxli6YtKv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 9, 2020

Indeed, history shows we're likely to see Cook get a new deal:

The Vikings have made it something of a tradition in recent years to open training camp with news of a contract extension. Monday's developments aside, there's still every reason to think it will happen with Dalvin Cook. Here's why: https://t.co/6LCsqcdrsZ — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) June 9, 2020

The Bears are feeling good about their offseason program:

Matt Nagy says based on attendance and everything the coaching staff has thrown at the players mentally this offseason, he has informed the team their virtual offseason program will end a week and a half early. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 9, 2020

Rob Reischel of ForbesSports counts down his 30 "Most Important" Packers:

My annual look at the #Packers' 30 Most Important Players continues at @ForbesSports. At #29 is rookie TE-FB-HB Josiah Deguara.https://t.co/ExuTFqp7LA — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 9, 2020

Expect to see plenty of kneeling on NFL sidelines, writes Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com:

Its hard to imagine that NFL players will not be kneeling in droves come Week 1. It's also hard not to think Roger Goodell and Drew Brees will be with them, perhaps doing the same. Hopefully one day Colin Kaepernick is among them too https://t.co/fPF9GYhobT — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 8, 2020

Good news about a good guy and former Packers scout:

The Seahawks have hired Alonzo Highsmith as a full-time member of their scouting department. Their website lists his title as personnel executive. The Seahawks brought on Highsmith as a consultant earlier this offseason. He previously worked with GM John Schneider in Green Bay. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 9, 2020

And finally:

Tony Walter's new book talks about his family's involvement with Green Bay and the #Packers. Hagemeisters, Minahans, Tourinuses are all there. And, of course, his dad, whose columns and diary were great sources.https://t.co/onkvFfP3gT — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) June 9, 2020

