Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Like ESPN's Bill Barnwell a few weeks ago, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports sees the logic of a Packers trade to acquire Texans receiver Kenny Stills:

Benjamin presents this trade proposal:

Packers get: WR Kenny Stills, 2021 seventh-round pick

Texans get: 2021 fourth-round pick

Green Bay went above and beyond to prepare for the future by dedicating its top two 2020 draft picks to potential successors at quarterback and running back, but with Brian Gutekunst forecasting plenty more years of Aaron Rodgers, there's no reason the Packers shouldn't be calling about any available wide receivers. Devin Funchess is an underrated red-zone breakout candidate, but there's no way Matt LaFleur shouldn't welcome an upgrade opposite Davante Adams. Stills would be the perfect fit as a downfield threat, and while Houston could certainly use him, Bill O'Brien loves himself a trade. He's also reconfigured the WR room enough that Stills and his $7 million cap hit have been deemed expendable.

Five #NFL trades that make sense, including a WR for the Packers and a blockbuster for the Vikings: https://t.co/GuJgOrvVqW — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) June 8, 2020

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones lists his five all-time favorite teammates, and his top choice is a given (but his description of what it's like to catches passes from No. 12 is fascinating):

1) Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers Rodgers was Jones' teammate from 2007 to 2013 and in 2015 with the Green Bay Packers. Fans, coaches and media members alike rave about Rodgers' ability, but a lot of those people don't understand just how talented he is. And I don't think I would have, either, if I didn't share the field with him. He's a special athlete and thrower inside or outside the pocket. When I took the field with Rodgers, there was so much comfort in knowing he was a guy who could put the ball anywhere he wanted. I felt like I was never covered. And I'm a receiver! Even when the defensive back was in perfect position, I knew A-Rod was going to throw the ball to where only I could get it. I've seen him make some incredible throws — and some of the best happened in practice.

Who were the five best players @89JonesNTAF played with during his NFL career? Does Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre get top honors?https://t.co/MX3TBxinO4pic.twitter.com/RqNreFVn7X — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 10, 2020

Rodgers is often accused of being risk-averse since he strives to avoid interceptions, yet the Packers quarterback appears nowhere on these Pro Football Focus checkdown-frequency lists:

Who's the real Captain Checkdown according to PFF data?



Kirk Cousins - not as gutless as the narrative might suggest.https://t.co/20M7R9f6NH — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) June 10, 2020

If he can finally stay healthy, Christian Kirksey could make a big difference in the Packers' defense:

Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey stepping into familiar role in Mike Pettine's defense. https://t.co/EDMFxnyEX8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 11, 2020

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt opens up on what he sees as Green Bay's lack of diversity:

Culture shock dominated my first few years in Green Bay, a place as homogenous (white) as any I have ever seen, before or since. Although I didn't see overt discrimination or racism in the traditional sense of those words, I did find a surprising (to me) level of ignorance about other races and religions. I remember one time I mentioned to a group of coworkers that I was going to attend a bar mitzvah, and they looked at me like I said I was going to Mars. ... Trying to recruit black players to Green Bay could be challenging, and I got this question often: “Andrew, are there any black people up there besides the players?” Green Bay wraps itself around its sports team like no other place I have seen, but it is certainly not diverse. Part of the reason I left is I felt my sons needed to experience diversity.

Column: personal/professional experiences on race; NFL energy now, will it last?; MLB negotiations a preview for NFL: https://t.co/L82uKzTfJM — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 9, 2020

This news was greeted with enthusiasm by media members and fans on Twitter:

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, per sources.



Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer “ramp-up” period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc. More at the top of the hour on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

Just to review ...



• Joint committee on health and safety is advising a lengthy acclimation period.



• Negotiated report date, for most teams, is July 28.



• Earlier report date, cancellation of preseason games have been discussed as options to accommodate acclimation period. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 10, 2020

Of course, there's now the question of whether this game will even be played:

Kickoff time for #Packers third preseason game at New York Giants pushed up two hours, now scheduled to start at 5 pm CT. The full slate here: pic.twitter.com/MNK5H8TUz9 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 10, 2020

This report has the Packers (and most other teams) reporting to training camp July 28, while acknowledging that coronavirus concerns could bring changes:

NFL's new CBA changes training camp rules to make reporting dates more uniform, per sources.https://t.co/aztng4683s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2020

And finally: Although Matt LaFleur returned to his Lambeau Field office Friday, not all coaching staffs are in a hurry to get back into their facilities:

Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from homehttps://t.co/Et7JJgO8Hrpic.twitter.com/2IItZwchw2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 10, 2020

