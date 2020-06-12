CLOSE

Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love rolls out during the 2020 Senior Bowl. (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with this from Ryan Wood on David Bakhtiari, who said Tuesday in a Zoom call with the media that he was “indifferent” when the Packers selected Aaron Rodgers’ potential successor in the first round of the April draft. But there was one aspect of the move that surprised the veteran left tackle.

Wood writes:

It’s not that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected Jordan Love, the quarterback out of Utah State, with his first-round pick. That Gutekunst traded up four spots in the first round to select Love? Bakhtiari wouldn’t have predicted that. “My goal throughout my career,” Bakhtiari said, “is always to look at this as to not let my emotions get the best of me in a business setting. To understand, yeah, I do know we play a game, but it’s a business at the end of the day. I was more shocked that they traded up. How I feel about the pick doesn’t really matter because I’m not in charge of building of the roster. So I don’t think whatever my point is, my job is to protect the quarterback and open up holes in the running game and do my job and make sure I’m out there on Sundays. That’s what my job title is, so I try to do that to the best of my ability and only control what I can control.” Bakhtiari believes his quarterback will do the same. Although this offseason has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Bakhtiari has been able to train with Rodgers. He said the two-time MVP remains as fiercely competitive as ever. “We were out there running around today on our conditioning day, and the guy’s still got his wheels," Bakhtiari said. "I’m proud of him on that end. We still compete. I know that fire still burns in him deep. He still will in his own way make sure that he’ll still try to win in every facet. He’s the most competitive person I’ve met, and yes, I always expect the most out of him, because I know that he can – at least for my expectations – that he can deliver on that end.”

You can read more from Wood on Bakhtiari here:

With the final season of his four-year, $48 million contract looming, Bakhtiari is positioned for a big payday with his third contract. https://t.co/hh2Wg52Tij — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 9, 2020

The competition for the No. 2 quarterback spot could be intriguing:

A big question is how the right side of the offensive line shapes up. https://t.co/BPnjcQv8PP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 11, 2020

Minicamps are officially canceled:

The NFL has notified teams the virtual period for offseason work will be extended through June 26, but there will be no in-person minicamps this month, per sources. Expected, and now official. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 11, 2020

The Browns' scheduled joint practices against the Packers in Green Bay were canceled as part of coronavirus restrictions:

Kevin Stefanski disappointed there won't be joint practices this summer https://t.co/H4s0ybL6Nk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2020

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander needs to take better advantage of interception opportunities:

Most dropped INTs on defense in 2019



Jaire Alexander

Carlton Davis

Malcolm Butler

Stephon Gilmore - all with 4 pic.twitter.com/SArrivBxve — PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks back at Matt LaFleur's first season as Packers coach:

How Packers' Matt LaFleur was ahead of curve (almost) every step of way https://t.co/c4eLNaQ9hh — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 11, 2020

Packers offensive lineman Yosh Nijman talks racial issues with Bill Huber:

“All of these things – small, little things – add up to this whole, huge thing that’s going on right now.”#Packers OT Yosh Nijman on race in United States. https://t.co/FwasydpFvg — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) June 11, 2020

Jamaal Williams is next up on Rob Reischel's list of the 30 Most Important Packers:

My look at the 30 Most Important #Packers at @ForbesSports continues with bruising RB Jamaal Williams — who checks in at No. 28.https://t.co/NQdpumx1gK — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) June 11, 2020

This is a must-read from Packers historian Cliff Christl:

Who are the greatest #Packers defenders of all time?



Team historian Cliff Christl shares his top 10 list 📋 https://t.co/EUAvbviNTc — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 11, 2020

And finally: Rodgers is in full offseason beard mode:

If you're wondering what Aaron Rodgers has — or hasn't — been up to in the last couple of months, just check out the quarantine beard. 🧔 #Packershttps://t.co/iCbAjB87ce — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) June 11, 2020

