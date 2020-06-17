CLOSE

Quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Aaron Rodgers meet after their 2018 game in Chicago. (Photo: Quinn Harris, USA TODAY Sports)

We'll start with NFL.com's Adam Scheine ranking the eight NFL divisions by the quality of their quarterbacks. Even with Aaron Rodgers, the NFC North is middle of the pack, the main reason being the perpetual problem at the position in Chicago.

Scheine writes:

5) NFC North Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky/Nick Foles

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers. And that means he's still playing at the level of a top five quarterback of all time. My love for Stafford in 2020 has been well-documented: Last week, I listed Detroit as the most likely worst-to-first candidate, largely because of No. 9; in May, I predicted Stafford will lead the league in passing yards. As the third-best QB in this division, Cousins is better than most of his QB3 counterparts in this file. He's solid, always falling in that 8-16 range in QB rankings. And that big playoff win in New Orleans matters. Then there's the Bears' QB room ... Woof! Trubisky is terrible at professional football. Foles washed out of Jacksonville before the ink was dry on his $88 million deal. I'm sorry, Chicago. At least the Jordan documentary was great!

You can read his entire rankings here (the Packers will be facing his top-rated division this season):

Speaking of quarterbacks, here's what the Packers will be seeing come Oct. 18:

Fifth-round 2019 draft pick looks ready to take a big step forward:

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has a new incentive to earn a Pro Bowl berth:

Packers running back Aaron Jones earned a spot on this prestigious list for his four-TD explosion against the Cowboys last season:

Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith makes an appearance midway through:

If you're going to the Packers Pro Shop, bring your mask:

If the Packers had re-signed Jordy Nelson instead of signing Jimmy Graham, might he still be providing Rodgers with a reliable target?

Rodgers did some damage on deep throws in 2019:

Andy Herman offers insights on Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love after studying game tape from the 2018 season:

The Hall of Fame Game shapes up as the first 2020 NFL preseason contest likely to be canceled or played without fans:

How much would you pay for a 10-minute Zoom call with Brett Favre?

And finally .... an inspirational must-read from all-around good guy Wes Hodkiewicz:

