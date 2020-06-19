CLOSE

We'll start with renewed concerns about the feasibility of playing NFL or college football this fall after the respected Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Thursday that "unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall."

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, admitted "this is no easy task."

Christine Brennan of USA TODAY Sports asks this sobering question: How many hospitalizations and deaths of players, coaches, staff, administrators, referees and fans, if they are allowed, will we accept to have our football this fall?

Brennan writes:

One important skeptic popped up not long after the Fauci and Sills duet: Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay. “We’re going to social distance, but play football?” he told reporters. “It’s really hard for me to understand all this. I don’t get it. I really don’t.” That’s the quote of the day in the NFL. McVay has summarized the NFL’s impending chaos better than any doctor could.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had expressed a desire to have rookies report a week early:

The Packers don't want to take the risk of bringing shareholders together:

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus identifies each NFC team's most valuable player, and while his choice for the Packers is no surprise, it does speak to the growing divide between those who think Aaron Rodgers is on a downward spiral and those who still see All-Pro potential.

Hanzus writes:

Green Bay Packers 2019 record 13-3 Aaron Rodgers QB · Year 16 Let's press pause on the soap opera for a moment. Yes, the Packers had what appeared to be an obvious need at wide receiver and instead selected a quarterback in the first round of April's draft. Yes, Rodgers has a developed a reputation for his prickly persona behind the scenes, and yes, it's hard to deny his counting-numbers production has looked increasingly pedestrian in recent seasons. (Though 51 touchdowns to six interceptions since 2018 ain't bad!) But don't be so quick to send Rodgers out to pasture at age 36, something I don't think Green Bay intends to do, either -- even with Jordan Love in the building. Second-year coach Matt LaFleur will continue to seek balance on offense that puts plenty in the hands of breakout running back Aaron Jones, but this is still Rodgers' show. He remains the engine, and will you really be shocked if he turns back the clock and delivers an All-Pro season in 2020?

Samkon Gado has gone from reviving the #Packers running game back in 2005 to treating coronavirus patients as an otolaryngologist. Be sure to read this story from Olivia Reiner:

The Packers' facilities will be closed Friday:

Deebo Samuels figure to be ready to play before the Packers visit the 49ers on Nov. 5:

No shortage of Packers on this NFC North All-Decade team:

Tom Oates writes about why the Packers are facing some steep odds for success:

From the vault: How Jordan Love's family helped guide his journey to Green Bay, via Jim Owczarski:

And finally ... the Packers housing market remains hot:

