Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

We'll start with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre saying Green Bay should deploy first-round draft pick Jordan Love in much the same way that New Orleans uses backup QB (and former Packers training-camp sensation) Taysom Hill. That is, in an alternative role that takes advantage of his athleticism while allowing the starting quarterback (be it Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers) to also remain on the field.

“I think there’s ways to incorporate it much like Taysom Hill with the Saints,” Favre told TMZ.com. “Use him as a halfback, a halfback pass, but occasionally let him run it just to show that you’ll do that. Something like that.”

Favre said he didn't think Rodgers would object to Love being used in that way but did indicate again that the Packers star wasn't pleased with the decision to ignore other areas of need and move up to draft a quarterback in the first round.

"My discussions with Aaron," Favre said, "I never got the sense that he was upset that they had signed a quarterback but more so didn't get immediate help. And, it just sends the wrong message."

Rodgers to Davante Adams (35 TD passes) ranks second in that category only to the former Steelers combo of Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown (36) since 2016, but is that largely because the Packers have failed to field many other reliable targets?

He was out of a job during the 2019 season, but Mike McCarthy is the odds-on favorite to win Coach of the Year honors in 2020, according to SI.com's Albert Breer.

In his rankings, Breer writes:

1) Mike McCarthy, Cowboys (+1400): This is a super-tricky list to come up with, because so much of it is based on narratives and perception. It’s not really about who’s the best coach, but who’s got the best story to tell. Case-in-point: Sean Payton and John Harbaugh are at +2200, mostly because they’d have to go 16-0, or close to it, to win the award. So give me McCarthy, a really good coach, who’s got a good veteran staff, and a talented roster that’s very capable of getting to the 12 wins or so it’d take for him to walk away with the hardware.

Our Packers opponent preview series is off to a flying start, with analysis by Jim Owczarski and Ryan Wood:

Packers guard Elgton Jenkins talked to Owczarski about ways he can be even better in his second NFL season:

And finally .... it was my privilege to sit next to this man in the Lambeau Field press box the last few years and try to soak up some of his vast Packers knowledge:

