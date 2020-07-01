CLOSE

Jordan Love throws a pass for Utah State against LSU last October. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports)

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' two top 2020 draft picks are officially on board.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the April draft, and running back AJ Dillion (who was chosen in the second round, No. 62 overall) signed their rookie contracts Wednesday, the team announced.

According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Love signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract for $12,383,470, with a $6,566,160 signing bonus. Garafolo reports it's the first time the No. 26 pick has received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system.

That leaves only three Packers draft picks unsigned: third-round tight end Josiah Deguara, fifth-round linebacker Kamel Martin and sixth-round center Jake Hanson.

Love becomes the sixth 2020 NFL first-round pick to sign, according to Pro Football Talk, joining Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Dillon announced his signing earlier in the day on Twitter.

It’s official! Finally a part of the @packers! A dream come true, can’t wait to get started. Shoutout to everyone who’s helped me along the way! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5vxIffznA — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 1, 2020

Love and Dillon already are in Green Bay and working out in preparation for training camp.

#Packers 1st round draft pick QB Jordan Love said he got to town last Monday. Has been working out with teammates AJ Dillon, Dean Lowry and Allen Lazard at @SynergySPGB since he got here. pic.twitter.com/vlJxhDmXQ8 — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) June 30, 2020

Camp is scheduled to open July 28 but coach Matt LaFleur has indicated he plans to have rookies report a week early.