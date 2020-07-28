CLOSE

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

We'll start with a report of mutual free-agency interest between the Packers and longtime Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen, according to NFL Network:

We'll start with a report of mutual free-agency interest between the Packers and longtime Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen, according to NFL Network:

This is interesting: As long-time #Vikings DE and current free agent Everson Griffen narrows down his choices, the rival #Packers are among the teams to express interest. That interest is mutual. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer had recently said he wants Griffen back, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2020

Griffen, 32, has 74.5 sacks in his 10 seasons, which ranks fourth on Minnesota's all-time list.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has had some memorable matchups with Griffen over the years, and the two combatants talked in glowing terms about their rivalry before the Packers' 21-16 win over the visiting Vikings last September:

“He holds pretty good,” Griffen told reporters in Minnesota, laughing. “He still holds. He finds a way. He’s a good holder, but he gets it done. But he’s a good player, too. David Bakhtiari, I rank him on the top. Each and every year, we have a battle. He is one of the top. He’s my top-three tackles in the game, for sure.” For Bakhtiari, the feeling is mutual. “We've built an interesting relationship over the past years,” Bakhtiari said. “I've got an immense amount of respect for him. I'm excited for the time he eventually gets out of our division, if that'll ever happen. It's always fun going against him because the one thing with our relationship, we both know that we both bring it, four quarters, 60 minutes, and it's just a heavyweight battle. It's fun. “There are times we always lock eyes at certain points. We get in the game, give each other a little head nod. It's like, 'OK.' When boxers get in the ring, it's mano-a-mano. Let's go. Let's have some fun.”

The Vikings might not be the NFL's most attractive destination at the moment:

The Vikings are moving forward with mandatory reporting day for veterans on July 28th in spite of head athletic trainer/infection control officer Eric Sugarman testing positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/uKkB9QfVJX — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2020

More Minnesota concerns:

Vikings place first-round WR Justin Jefferson, three others on reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/c7pJp8NxK7pic.twitter.com/smviDWejTw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 27, 2020

Tuesday normally would have featured the first practice of Packers' training camp:

Here's a breakdown of testing protocols, roster construction and camp schedule under the plan agreed to by players and owners. https://t.co/nxNZnvvyq7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 27, 2020

Packers edge rusher Preston Smith clearly pleased with first-time honor:

Davante Adams made the list for the third straight year, but seemed less than pleased with his spot in the rankings:

The THIRD consecutive year for @tae15adams!



This @packers WR comes in at 57 on the #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/QsYcXv2qMR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 28, 2020

Lol whatever. Thanks I guess — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 28, 2020

Honestly, I OFFICIALLY dont believe the players made the list this year lol I almost threw up last night when I saw where Keenan was then Im 57 today...Im off the casa azul tonight 😂😂😂 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) July 28, 2020

Our Packers position previews roll on:

For subscribers: There will be some new faces in 2020. https://t.co/2rUaCpqA1g — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 27, 2020

Aaron Rodgers still lands a top-10 spot in the 2020 Pro Football Focus quarterback rankings.

Steve Palazzolo writes:

One of the biggest offseason questions centered around Rodgers playing in a new system, and though he led his team to a 13-3 record and a first-round bye, Rodgers didn’t exactly answer those questions with flying colors. He finished with a solid grade but also had multiple poor games, and he even produced the lowest-graded outing of his career in Week 12. There’s no denying Rodgers’ talent — and he’s still one of the league’s best at hitting big-time throws and avoiding turnover-worthy plays — but the thing that has made Rodgers one of the best quarterbacks of all time is his ability to hit the “easy” throws and avoid negative plays. Those elements of his game have taken a step back in recent years, and that trend has now stretched across multiple systems. Perhaps Rodgers can get back to his top-three self, but he’ll have to improve his short and intermediate accuracy while cutting down on the pressure that he’s invited in recent years. We have a new question for Rodgers this offseason: Will a more run-heavy approach get the most out of him in his later years? That appears to be the Packers' plan given their draft strategy of adding run-game weapons instead of upgrading the wide receiver room, and perhaps that will play to Rodgers’ strengths of getting the ball down the field. He’s still shown to be capable of making the special throws and avoiding the disastrous ones — an excellent starting point for any quarterback — but Rodgers ranks just 26th in accuracy percentage on 1-19-yard throws over the last two years, so perhaps the Packers see this as an opportunity to take some of those plays off his plate. Even with Rodgers trending in the wrong direction the second half of the decade, he remains one of the best quarterbacks in the league and more than capable of creating chunk plays in a hurry.

You can read the entire rankings here:

2020 NFL QB Rankings: Patrick Mahomes & Russell Wilson stand-alone in Tier 1.



See where the rest of the league ranks heading into 2020. — PFF (@PFF) July 27, 2020

Cheesehead TV's Paul Bretl on why the Packers would be fine carrying just five receivers:

A CHTV article from me on a Monday? That’s right, a CHTV article from me on a Monday!



With the way MLF wants to run this offense & the versatility GB has at RB & TE, if GB keeps 5 WRs in 2020, they will be just fine.



My latest for ⁦@cheeseheadtv⁩: https://t.co/Ic15u32s2U — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) July 27, 2020

And finally: He should give a percentage to the Packers' run defense:

Raheem Mostert gets new deal from 49ers https://t.co/luy9voT0fx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 27, 2020

