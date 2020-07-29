CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss WR Devin Funchess' decision to opt out of the 2020 season and how it affects his contract with the Packers. Packers News

With a new training camp schedule and roster considerations created due to the coronavirus pandemic, here is a one-stop shop to see how the Green Bay Packers' 2020 roster is shaping up.

Bookmark this page for continuous updates on how general manager Brian Gutekunst is going to mold the Packers.

Players are allowed to opt out of the season, the deadline for which comes seven days after the NFL and the player’s association sign the side letter to the collective bargaining agreement regarding the various changes to the CBA for 2020. As of July 28, it was reported that side letter had yet to be signed, meaning Aug. 4 was the earliest possible deadline date.

All teams must reduce their roster to 80 players by Aug. 16 and down to 53 players by Sept. 5.

The regular-season opener remains scheduled for Sept. 13 in Minneapolis.

Reserve/Opt Out

Players who opt out voluntarily will receive $350,000 if they are considered a high-risk player and their contract will toll for 2021. Players who don't meet the high-risk criteria can receive a $150,000 advance on their 2021 salary.

Devin Funchess, WR (July 28)

Reserve/COVID-19

This list is for players who either test positive or have been quarantined after being in contact with an infected person or persons. No firm timeline has been announced for how long a player must remain on this list, but it has been reported they can return when deemed healthy to do so.

Greg Roberts, LB (July 28)

Waived

Gerald Willis, DT (July 26)

