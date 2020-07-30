CLOSE

Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage (26) celebrates breaking up a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with NFL.com's Bucky Brooks writing (in the same column he analyzed home-field advantage) that the Packers nabbed a top-10 player from the 2019 draft with the No. 21 pick: safety Darnell Savage, who ranks ninth on his list of top players from that draft.

Brooks writes in his analysis of second-year players:

9. Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers, S The versatile safety could become a household name worthy of all-star recognition by the end of his second season. Savage is a rare find as a hard-hitting enforcer with superb ball skills and instincts. In 14 games last season, he snagged two interceptions and forced a pair of fumbles, displaying outstanding range, instincts and anticipation as a crafty deep-middle defender.

You can read the entire article here:

Savage celebrates turning 23 today:

Go Pack Go ! https://t.co/TaulurRuU7 — Darnell Savage Jr. (@darnellsavage_) July 30, 2020

Speaking of Savage, our Packers position preview analyzes their defensive backs:

For subscribers: “I’ve looked at a lot of those guys, and I like what they do. They’re young, they can all run.” https://t.co/spyXb4scsX — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 28, 2020

The Packers' secondary comes in at No. 11 in the 2020 Pro Football Focus rankings.

Steve Palazzolo writes:

11. GREEN BAY PACKERS The limit for this Green Bay secondary rests a lot on the performance of their top corner, Jaire Alexander. Through the first three weeks of last year, he was looking like the best corner in the league, but that play was not sustained over the full 16-game season, and he had a game in which he surrendered 201 receiving yards as well as another where he allowed over 100 yards. Truly elite corners go years without surrendering 100 receiving yards, so Alexander needs to eliminate those inconsistencies from his game to be ranked among the game’s best. The Packers are still clinging to the hope that either Kevin King or Josh Jackson can develop into a solid No. 2 corner on the other side. And while King has incrementally improved each year, he has still yet to grade above average; he surrendered over 900 yards last season — including the postseason — and he also gave up four touchdowns. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are sure-fire bets to start at safety, though. Amos typifies the term “solid” and will make few mistakes, while much is expected of Savage in Year 2 after a rookie season in which he was relatively quiet but solid enough in coverage. Savage has game-changing skills, but we have yet to see those translate to the NFL, with just two picks and two pass breakups as a rookie alongside 14 missed tackles.

You can read the entire rankings here:

PFF's 2020 NFL secondary rankings:



➤ Ravens

➤ Chargers

➤ Patriots



What order would you rank them?https://t.co/GAhKdRdFXS — PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2020

Cheesehead TV's Maggie Loney writes about how Packers cornerbacks benefited from improved safety play last season:

For CHTV, I looked at how the play of the safeties impacted the cornerbacks in 2018 and 2019. https://t.co/rEmUpa0i9t — Maggie Loney (@MaggieJLoney) July 28, 2020

Will Tramon Williams be part of the Packers' secondary at some point? The 37-year-old slot corner still wants to play somewhere:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Tramon Williams keeps hope alive for a return to the #NFL in 2020 -- and, preferably, a return to the #Packers -- but the veteran cornerback does have his reservations about staying safe amid COVID-19. https://t.co/FAij790bq3 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) July 29, 2020

Will there even be a full NFL season? Pete Dougherty looks at what it's going to take:

For subscribers: The possibilities of how this season might go are almost endless. https://t.co/ZJVOfokIs5 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 29, 2020

The Packers' locker room has a new look:

New-look Packers lockers with plexiglass dividers on either side, via rookie safety Vernon Scott’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/innjKPptvS — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) July 30, 2020

Another look at the stalls, this one from rookie quarterback Jordan Love (jordan3love) on IG. pic.twitter.com/9QgxR8Utka — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) July 30, 2020

Here's an easy way to keep up with the Packers' roster moves:

Here is a one-stop shop to see how the #Packers' roster is shaping up. https://t.co/nGI4ACoIlV — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 29, 2020

Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark is mystified by his exclusion from the NFL's Top 100 list:

All they gotta do is watch the tape. It’ll never lie🤷🏾‍♂️ it is what it is tho we move on & get better https://t.co/u2zM8EjHXQ — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) July 29, 2020

Former Packers receiver Randall Cobb (now with the Texans) has seen the light:

I didn’t realize how bad my eyes are until I just put on my first pair of glasses... sheesh! I made it almost 30 yrs without them! pic.twitter.com/DUBmI9T51U — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) July 29, 2020

Bears coach Matt Nagy says he won't be worried about sparring anybody's feelings during the quarterback competition between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky:

More Nagy on QB1 battle: "When the time comes when we inevitably need to make a decision, trust me it’s not going to be a surprise to them. That’s where I think open communication helps." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) July 29, 2020

Good news on the injury front for a former Badgers mainstay:

Cowboys rookie C Tyler Biadasz said he is "good to go" following shoulder surgery early this offseason. His shoulder strength is at "100%." Was able to rehab and train at facilities in Wisconsin without restriction. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2020

And finally: No Packers angle, but an absolute must-watch:

How Bill Belichick Talks to Players About the Upcoming NFL Season pic.twitter.com/m9Xb8YkYcF — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) July 28, 2020

Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt