We'll start with NFL.com's Bucky Brooks writing (in the same column he analyzed home-field advantage) that the Packers nabbed a top-10 player from the 2019 draft with the No. 21 pick: safety Darnell Savage, who ranks ninth on his list of top players from that draft.
Brooks writes in his analysis of second-year players:
9. Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers, S
The versatile safety could become a household name worthy of all-star recognition by the end of his second season. Savage is a rare find as a hard-hitting enforcer with superb ball skills and instincts. In 14 games last season, he snagged two interceptions and forced a pair of fumbles, displaying outstanding range, instincts and anticipation as a crafty deep-middle defender.
Savage celebrates turning 23 today:
Speaking of Savage, our Packers position preview analyzes their defensive backs:
The Packers' secondary comes in at No. 11 in the 2020 Pro Football Focus rankings.
Steve Palazzolo writes:
11. GREEN BAY PACKERS
The limit for this Green Bay secondary rests a lot on the performance of their top corner, Jaire Alexander. Through the first three weeks of last year, he was looking like the best corner in the league, but that play was not sustained over the full 16-game season, and he had a game in which he surrendered 201 receiving yards as well as another where he allowed over 100 yards. Truly elite corners go years without surrendering 100 receiving yards, so Alexander needs to eliminate those inconsistencies from his game to be ranked among the game’s best.
The Packers are still clinging to the hope that either Kevin King or Josh Jackson can develop into a solid No. 2 corner on the other side. And while King has incrementally improved each year, he has still yet to grade above average; he surrendered over 900 yards last season — including the postseason — and he also gave up four touchdowns.
Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are sure-fire bets to start at safety, though. Amos typifies the term “solid” and will make few mistakes, while much is expected of Savage in Year 2 after a rookie season in which he was relatively quiet but solid enough in coverage. Savage has game-changing skills, but we have yet to see those translate to the NFL, with just two picks and two pass breakups as a rookie alongside 14 missed tackles.
Cheesehead TV's Maggie Loney writes about how Packers cornerbacks benefited from improved safety play last season:
Will Tramon Williams be part of the Packers' secondary at some point? The 37-year-old slot corner still wants to play somewhere:
Will there even be a full NFL season? Pete Dougherty looks at what it's going to take:
The Packers' locker room has a new look:
Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark is mystified by his exclusion from the NFL's Top 100 list:
Former Packers receiver Randall Cobb (now with the Texans) has seen the light:
Bears coach Matt Nagy says he won't be worried about sparring anybody's feelings during the quarterback competition between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky:
Good news on the injury front for a former Badgers mainstay:
