At age 35 and holder of every significant kicking record in Green Bay Packers history, Mason Crosby would have surprised no one if he had opted out on the 2020 NFL season.

Crosby has not signed the opt-out clause offered to every NFL player who felt it was not safe for him or his family to risk contracting COVID-19 while at work.

But he was added Thursday to the Packers’ reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he either tested positive for the virus or was in a place where the risk of being exposed was elevated.

The Packers have been conducting tests this week per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, which calls for three tests to be taken in a four-day period, one each on the first and second day and the third on the fourth day.

Those who clear the tests or haven’t been in a high-risk environment recently will be allowed to enter the Packers' facility and get fitted for equipment. The Packers are expected to begin strength and conditioning work next week as training camp officially kicks off.

Also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday were tight end Jace Sternberger and DL Treyvon Hester. The only other Packers player to land on the list is DE/OLB Greg Roberts.

All four will be barred from entering the Packers' facility but are provided with a thermometer and a pulse oximeter for daily symptom and temperature checks and are in contact with the team's medical staff daily.

Players who test positive but show no symptoms will be out a minimum of five days and must pass consecutive tests 24 hours apart to be cleared for return. Those who tested positive but showed symptoms can’t return until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours have passed since they experienced symptoms.

Crosby has a week from when the amendment to the CBA involving COVID-19 is signed to decide what he ultimately wants to do. Though the league is moving forward with the protocols agreed upon, the deal has not been finalized.

Crosby revealed last year that his wife, Molly, had a tumor removed from her lung and a blood clot removed from her abdomen. Her recovery went well and Crosby announced in May that she had received notice in March that the cancer was completely gone.

Crosby’s 1,575 career points rank No. 1 on the all-time franchise scoring list, and he ranks No. 23 in NFL history in scoring. He is the all-time franchise leader in field goals (329), 50-yard field goals (35) and extra points (588).

Crosby signed a three-year, $12.9 million contract in February before becoming a free agent. He received a $3 million signing bonus and is scheduled to make $3 million more in salary and bonuses.

Across the NFL, more than 50 players have been placed on the C-19 reserve list.

Packers add versatility

Also Thursday, the Packers claimed H-back/fullback/tight end John Lovett on waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lovett, 24, played quarterback at Princeton. He did not appear in a regular-season game as a Chiefs rookie last season.