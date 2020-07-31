Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com ranking the top NFC and AFC position battles entering training camp. Two compelling competitions for Packers positions made his list:
RANK 14 Green Bay Packers
WR · Allen Lazard vs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Equanimeous St. Brown vs. Jake Kumerow vs. Reggie Begelton
I originally wrote this battle up as Lazard against Devin Funchess, who has since opted out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Packers wideouts look nearly identical to how they looked last season, with Lazard the favorite to lead the pack after displaying big-play ability in 2019. The conversation surrounding Aaron Rodgers' lack of weapons tends to ignore his incredible running back (Aaron Jones), No. 1 receiver (Davante Adams) and offensive line, but he still needs to develop trust with more options here.
RANK 15 Green Bay Packers
Backup QB · Jordan Love vs. Tim Boyle
Jordan Love's existential threat to Aaron Rodgers hasn’t received as much attention this offseason because of more globally pressing matters. This is Love's first chance to make a better impression than Rodgers did during an infamously rough first training camp, in which Craig Nall reportedly outplayed him.
The Packers have the NFL fourth-best collection of running backs, according to Pro Football Focus.
Steve Pallazzolo writes:
4. GREEN BAY PACKERS
Over the last two years, Aaron Jones has the No. 4 rushing grade (87.7) in the NFL, and he’s tied for fifth in the percentage rushes that resulted in either a first down or touchdown (25.4%).
Jones has led the Packers to one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the league. He grasped the role as the top ball carrier, with 235 regular-season carries last season, and he’s also graded at 82.8 as a receiver last season, good for eighth-best in the league.
The Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to add a 250-pound complement to Jones. Dillon is a good athlete who ran effectively and earned a 90.1 rushing grade last season, though he doesn’t add much flexibility to the passing attack. However, Jones’ 2017 classmate, Jamaal Williams, is still in the mix and is coming off an excellent year catching the ball, earning an 89.7 receiving grade and coming away with five touchdowns.
If the team's offseason moves are any indication, this unit will be featured heavily in 2020. And led by Jones, they have one of the best groups in the league.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky examines whether the Packers have enough elite talent to make a Super Bowl run:
