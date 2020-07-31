CLOSE

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21), safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and safety Juan Thornhill (22), during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo: Ed Zurga, AP)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com ranking the top NFC and AFC position battles entering training camp. Two compelling competitions for Packers positions made his list:

RANK 14 Green Bay Packers WR · Allen Lazard vs. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Equanimeous St. Brown vs. Jake Kumerow vs. Reggie Begelton I originally wrote this battle up as Lazard against Devin Funchess, who has since opted out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Packers wideouts look nearly identical to how they looked last season, with Lazard the favorite to lead the pack after displaying big-play ability in 2019. The conversation surrounding Aaron Rodgers' lack of weapons tends to ignore his incredible running back (Aaron Jones), No. 1 receiver (Davante Adams) and offensive line, but he still needs to develop trust with more options here. RANK 15 Green Bay Packers Backup QB · Jordan Love vs. Tim Boyle Jordan Love's existential threat to Aaron Rodgers hasn’t received as much attention this offseason because of more globally pressing matters. This is Love's first chance to make a better impression than Rodgers did during an infamously rough first training camp, in which Craig Nall reportedly outplayed him.

.@greggrosenthal examines the top 20 training camp battles to watch in the NFC, including a crucial showdown between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to start at quarterback for Chicagohttps://t.co/EXTMVqGxSopic.twitter.com/8Ohvfbi2fD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 30, 2020

Packers kicker Mason Crosby was one of three Packers to go on the COVID-19 list:

The Packers have added K Mason Crosby, TE Jace Sternberger and DL Treyvon Hester to the reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/53IqzBFafE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) July 30, 2020

Something Packers fans should keep in mind:

Unlike injured reserve, there is no specified time frame for returning from Reserve/COVID-19 -- only the minimum time it takes to pass NFL-NFLPA testing and treatment protocols. If you have close contact with an asymptomatic person(s) and test negative, return can be quick. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2020

Packers players arriving at Lambeau Field on Thursday:

The Packers have the NFL fourth-best collection of running backs, according to Pro Football Focus.

Steve Pallazzolo writes:

4. GREEN BAY PACKERS Over the last two years, Aaron Jones has the No. 4 rushing grade (87.7) in the NFL, and he’s tied for fifth in the percentage rushes that resulted in either a first down or touchdown (25.4%). Jones has led the Packers to one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the league. He grasped the role as the top ball carrier, with 235 regular-season carries last season, and he’s also graded at 82.8 as a receiver last season, good for eighth-best in the league. The Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to add a 250-pound complement to Jones. Dillon is a good athlete who ran effectively and earned a 90.1 rushing grade last season, though he doesn’t add much flexibility to the passing attack. However, Jones’ 2017 classmate, Jamaal Williams, is still in the mix and is coming off an excellent year catching the ball, earning an 89.7 receiving grade and coming away with five touchdowns. If the team's offseason moves are any indication, this unit will be featured heavily in 2020. And led by Jones, they have one of the best groups in the league.

Rankings of all 32 NFL backfields heading into 2020 ⬇️https://t.co/Q4DnAwVNcl — PFF (@PFF) July 29, 2020

ESPN's Rob Demovsky examines whether the Packers have enough elite talent to make a Super Bowl run:

Inside the top-10 position rankings: Do the Packers have enough elite players? https://t.co/8TGSlJ3rMs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 30, 2020

A voice of reason in the national media wilderness:

This whole idea that Aaron Rodgers isn't a top talent anymore is absurd. Yet I keep seeing it over and over again. Please stop. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) July 30, 2020

Packers opponents, you have been warned:

This is the 3rd time since 2011 that @AaronRodgers12 has been ranked outside the top 10 players on the #NFLTop100 (he ranked 11th in both 2011 & 2014)



In each of those previous 2 instances, the @packers QB responded by winning the NFL MVP Award that season https://t.co/7IwM0qIhf3 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) July 29, 2020

They're nervous in Detroit despite taking steps to protect the team from the coronavirus:

Lions GM Bob Quinn: "The MLB thing, I’m aware of it, obviously, and that’s a concern, for sure, right?" https://t.co/RmaPheL1N2 via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 30, 2020

Mike Zimmer is approaching this Vikings season with laser-like focus:

Vikings' Mike Zimmer has luxury of patience, but that's not stopping him.



This season isn't about conceding anything for Zimmer, who has the security of a contract extension that only re-energized him to push even harder. https://t.co/Ny8betsIzZ — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 30, 2020

