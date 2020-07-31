CLOSE

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Cole Madison (61) during practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

GREEN BAY - A feel-good story a year ago, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Cole Madison was released Friday along with fullback Jordan Jones.

Madison, a fifth-round pick in 2018 (No.138 overall), stepped away from the NFL as a rookie to address his mental health. He returned before camp last year and made the initial 53-man roster, though he never played in a game.

Madison tore his ACL late in the season and was placed on injured reserve. He was released after failing his physical.

Madison is the third member of general manager Brian Gutekunst's inaugural 11-player draft class no longer with the team, joining receiver J'Mon Moore and outside linebacker Kendall Donnerson.

Jones signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie after the draft in April. He was released with a non-football injury designation. The Packers claimed H-back/fullback/tight end John Lovett off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Inside linebacker Curtis Bolton and offensive lineman Yosh Nijman were designated on the physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Bolton appeared to be on his way to making the 53-man roster last preseason before tearing his ACL, costing him the year. Nijman was placed on injured reserve late in the season because of an elbow injury.

Rookie guard Simon Stepaniak and running back Patrick Taylor each were declared to have a non-football injury, according to the wire.

With the cuts, the Packers trimmed their roster to 86 players. They have until Aug. 16 to reduce it to 80. Each of the four players with injury designations count on the active roster.