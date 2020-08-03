CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss GM Brian Gutekunst's comment on players holding each other accountable outside the facility in the pandemic. Packers News

We'll start with Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy responding to a reader of his monthly column on the team's website. The reader said he felt the Packers were alienating their fan base by permitting players to take a knee during the national anthem and by expressing support for Black Lives Matter and other social initiatives.

Murphy writes:

We are not trying to alienate our fan base, and think it is important to support our players. I am very proud of our players and support their right to peacefully protest as they try to bring about meaningful change in our society. When players kneel, they are not disrespecting the flag or the country, but bringing attention to systemic racism and police brutality. Black Lives Matter is not a terrorist or Marxist organization, and I know that they are trying to bring an end to racial inequality. The NFL has decided to play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (commonly referred to as the Black national anthem) as part of the broadcasts for all games in the first weekend.

You can read more from Murphy here:

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is hoping a "dependability factor" will work in Green Bay's favor:

Despite the departure of Devin Funchess, the Packers are confident they'll get what they need from their young wide receivers:

A former Packers receivers joins Funchess, who replaced him in Green Bay, in choosing to opt out:

Packers top draft picks Jordan Love, AJ Dillon and Josiah Deguara try on their new unis:

Preston and Za'Darius Smith are ready for action:

David Bakhtiari still getting good marks:

Highest-graded pass-blocking offensive linemen in 2019



🔸 Ronnie Stanley - 92.8

🔸 Rodney Hudson - 91.2

🔸 Zack Martin - 90.8

🔸 David Bakhtiari - 89.8 pic.twitter.com/npupTYk6z2 — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2020

Two rivals with totally different QB battles:

Which QB room would you like inside access to in 2020:



Bears OR Packers?



"We don't see many true QB competitions anymore." pic.twitter.com/RB68qzReBQ — GMFB (@gmfb) July 31, 2020

And finally ... a stark reminder of how different Packers training camp is this year:

One year ago today, this was the sight at Lambeau Field for Family Night. pic.twitter.com/rPOmQJMNfc — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 2, 2020

