We'll start with Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy responding to a reader of his monthly column on the team's website. The reader said he felt the Packers were alienating their fan base by permitting players to take a knee during the national anthem and by expressing support for Black Lives Matter and other social initiatives.
Murphy writes:
We are not trying to alienate our fan base, and think it is important to support our players. I am very proud of our players and support their right to peacefully protest as they try to bring about meaningful change in our society. When players kneel, they are not disrespecting the flag or the country, but bringing attention to systemic racism and police brutality. Black Lives Matter is not a terrorist or Marxist organization, and I know that they are trying to bring an end to racial inequality. The NFL has decided to play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (commonly referred to as the Black national anthem) as part of the broadcasts for all games in the first weekend.
