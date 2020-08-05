Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses what needs to be accomplished during the three-week padded portion of training camp. Packers News
We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talking during Monday's Zoom chat with reporters about what he learned during an offseason trip to Peru.
Steve Megargee of the Associated Press writes:
Shortly before the pandemic shut down so much of the world, Rodgers traveled to Peru and climbed Machu Picchu Mountain.
“The lessons I learned on that trip I think will serve me not just this season, but the rest of my life,” Rodgers said. “I’m not really going to get into those because they’re very personal, but it was definitely a lot of mindfulness and reflection around that trip.”
Then he came home to a quarantine. Rodgers said the past several months have “allowed all of us to reflect on things and what’s most important to us in our lives.”
“I think it’s been a great time for all of us to really reflect,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a difficult time for so many families across the country dealing with loved ones, dealing with a sickness, possibly dying. I think it’s been a trying time for all of us. In those moments of adversity, I think there’s some great life lessons to be learned.”
The Packers' 2020 season could hinge on keeping Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Pete Dougherty writes:
Rodgers is eager for intense training-camp practices in lieu of preseason games:
Davante Adams has something to prove when he emerges from isolation with his family:
Adams and Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark get no respect, no respect at all:
The NFL is doing its best to battle the coronavirus, but Tom Silverstein doesn't think it will be enough:
Packers long snapper joins kicker Mason Crosby on the COVID-19 list:
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared to come off the COVID list after it was learned he'd received a false positive. His wife describes their family's ordeal:
Green Bay businesses are taking a huge hit with no fans allowed at training camp:
Packers receiver Allen Lazard comes up big in the clutch:
Za'Darius Smith pays tribute to legendary Packers defensive end Reggie White:
A positive off-the-field development for Smith:
Former Packers tackle Tootie Robbins spent two seasons blocking for Brett Favre:
Here's an idea for totally revamping the 2020 NFL schedule to potentially minimize coronavirus disruption:
Former Packers receiver Randall Cobb decides against opting out:
And finally .... a big reason why training camp just isn't the same:
