Packers Morning Buzz: Brett Favre 'can't imagine' MNF game without fans at Lambeau Field

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacting to the news that no fans will be allowed inside Lambeau Field for Green Bay's first two home games: Sept. 20 vs. the Lions and a "Monday Night Football" date with the Falcons on Oct. 5.

Scott Gleeson of USA TODAY Sports writes:

Favre added that he "can't imagine a 'Monday Night Football' game at (the Packers') Lambeau Field without fans." "Like so many other things, the (2020) season is going to have an asterisk, and there are so many unknowns," Favre said. "If a player tests positive, is he going to be quarantined, or will they quarantine the whole team?"

More love for Packers second-year safety Darnell Savage from NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, who lists Savage second on his list of defensive backs who're set to step up.

Brooks writes:

First-round picks are expected to make an immediate impact, and Savage didn't disappoint as a rookie starter. The ultra-aggressive second-level defender displayed outstanding instincts, awareness and playmaking ability. He is a unique defender with the capacity to play low or high in a scheme that moves safeties around like knights on the chessboard. Savage's versatility and ball-hawking skills resulted in 52 tackles, two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles, as he quickly became a critical part of the Packers' defensive game plan. Don't be surprised if he takes it up a notch this year and vies for Pro Bowl representation.

