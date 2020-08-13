Packers Morning Buzz: Aaron Rodgers laments 'lack of integrity' in sports media

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decrying on Kyle Brandt's podcast for The Ringer what he views as a "lack of integrity" from certain segments of the sports media.

How will the planned transition from Rodgers to heir apparent Jordan Love play out? Pete Dougherty looks at the most likely outcomes:

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is the latest to hail the addition of new Packers secondary coach Jerry Gray:

The lack of preseason games will be another hurdle for young players trying to make the roster:

Former Seahawks receiver Malik Turner is excited about joining the Packers' wide receiver mix:

The Packers need all the receivers they can get:

Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein analyze the Packers' salary-cap situation:

Packers players are finding there's a demand for their training videos:

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com presents his list of the top 25 prospective free agents for 2021. Two Packers are featured prominently:

5. David Bakhtiari Green Bay Packers · OT · Age in 2021: 29 Despite a few short stretches of ordinary play over the last two years, Bakhtiari is a 28-year-old left tackle with four straight first- or second-team All-Pro nods. Considering how well older tackles have held up in recent years, Bakhtiari's next contract may still cover part of his prime. 6: Kenny Clark Green Bay Packers · DT · Age in 2021: 25 Somehow still just 24 years old, Clark has improved every season in Green Bay. He's now one of the most dominant and complete defensive tackles in the sport.

Surprisingly, Packers running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley failed to make not only the top 25 but also the 15-player "Just Missed" list.

Sorry, Packers fans, but coveted pass rusher Everson Griffen is joining the Cowboys:

No immediate plans to adjust the NFL draft to accommodate spring football:

Former Packers defensive mainstay Mike Daniels settles into new spot in Cincinnati:

Another former Packers defensive lineman is getting a shot:

