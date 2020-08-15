Packers lock up services of nose tackle Kenny Clark with four-year, $70 million extension

GREEN BAY – Even in the midst of a pandemic that could wipe out the 2020 season, the Green Bay Packers felt so strongly about retaining nose tackle Kenny Clark that they signed him to a four-year contract extension a source confirmed was worth $70 million and includes a $25 million signing bonus.

First reported by ESPN, Clark’s deal pays him the highest signing bonus of any non-quarterback in Packers history, topping the $20.5 million Clay Matthews received in 2013 and Za’Darius Smith received last year.

According to the source, Clark will earn $54 million over the first three new years of the deal or $18 million per year. Many agents and negotiators judge the quality of a deal on that criteria since it’s unlikely the team would cut Clark before then.

At just 24 years old, Clark will get another bite at the apple after the 2024 season when this deal ends. He should still be in the prime of his career.

Clark was scheduled to become a free agent in March and was set to earn $7.6 million this year, However, the Packers made it clear all along that it was a priority to get him signed before he became a free agent.

Doing it now, allows the Packers to get a bit of a discount since they had him under contract this year. But the $17.5 million average is the highest salary for any true nose tackle in the NFL and puts him fourth in that category among all defensive linemen.

Some teams have avoided paying big signing bonuses knowing that the season could be postponed or shortened. If the season is canceled, Clark does not have to give back any of the $25 million signing bonus.

The benefit is that the Packers will be able to spread the $25 million signing bonus over five years for the sake of salary-cap calculations. So, it’s conceivable that Clark’s cap number remained the same or dropped a little, allowing the Packers to stay at around $13 million under the cap.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed franchised defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year, $80 million contract extension, but it included no signing bonus. Instead, Kansas City guaranteed $37.626 million of the future salaries.

The benefit for Clark is that he gets the money right away and can start earning interest. Also, if the season is canceled or shortened, Jones will have to wait to receive his guaranteed money.

The Packers were willing to pay Clark big money because he has established himself as one of the top all-around nose tackles in the NFL. Not only is he difficult to block in the run game, but his pass rush skills have improved immensely.

Last year, he had a career-high 89 tackles and tied career highs in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (11). Most importantly, he had a career-high 26 quarterback pressures, which means he played a lot more on passing downs and was around the quarterback a lot.

One NFC scout said late in the year last season that they had Clark No. 1 on their board at the nose tackle position.

The Packers apparently agreed, and while it took some time to get it done, Clark was patient and never thought about forcing the team’s hand with a holdout.

“I think it’s one of those situations where, I think they’re going to want me here for a long time,” he said in December. “I think I’m a stable player and I’m a core player here. I think they want me to be here and they’re going to try to do everything they can to keep me here.

“I just have to be levelheaded and pray about it. I have confidence. I believe with their history, they don’t let guys they want to be here, they don’t really let them leave.”

The Packers have other deals they want to get done.

The next on the priority list is left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is one of the best in the league at his position and should wind up with the richest deal for a left tackle when all is said and done.

Among the others set to be free agents are center Corey Linsley, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and cornerback Kevin King.