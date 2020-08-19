Green 19 Podcast: Packers about to turn up heat in practice

The pads came on Tuesday and there may be some live hitting Wednesday, which means competition is in full swing at Packers training camp. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein address QB Aaron Rodgers' interceptions, the running game's early success and a couple of injuries to keep an eye on.

